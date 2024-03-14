Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more

Share research

Shell - revises carbon reduction targets

Shell has introduced Scope 3 emission targets and toned down its ambitions to reduce carbon intensity by 2030.
Shell - new share buyback programme announced
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Mar 14, 2024

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Shell’s 2024 Energy Transition Strategy update has retained the long-term goal of achieving net-zero emissions across all operations and energy targets.

However, the 2030 target for a reduction in net-carbon intensity now stands at 15-20%, against a previous target of 20%. This is due to Shell moving away from directly supplying renewable power to homes. Shell has also removed its target to reduce net carbon intensity by 45% by 2035.

Shell has also introduced new ambitions to reduce carbon output from customer’s use of its oil products (Scope 3 emissions) by 15-20% by 2030 compared to 2021 levels.

Shareholders will have a non-binding vote on the Energy Transition Strategy at the 2024 AGM.

The shares were trading broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Shell key facts

All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.
Latest from Share research
Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 14th March 2024