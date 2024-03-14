Shell’s 2024 Energy Transition Strategy update has retained the long-term goal of achieving net-zero emissions across all operations and energy targets.

However, the 2030 target for a reduction in net-carbon intensity now stands at 15-20%, against a previous target of 20%. This is due to Shell moving away from directly supplying renewable power to homes. Shell has also removed its target to reduce net carbon intensity by 45% by 2035.

Shell has also introduced new ambitions to reduce carbon output from customer’s use of its oil products (Scope 3 emissions) by 15-20% by 2030 compared to 2021 levels.

Shareholders will have a non-binding vote on the Energy Transition Strategy at the 2024 AGM.

The shares were trading broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.