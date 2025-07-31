Shell: second quarter profit falls but buybacks continue

Shell’s second-quarter revenue fell by 12% to $65.4bn. Underlying net profit fell by 32% to $4.3bn, with the declines driven by lower commodity prices, a weaker trading environment and unplanned downtime at its chemical plants.
Free cash flow fell from $10.2bn to $6.5bn, but improved by $1.2bn from the first quarter as the favourable timing of receipts and payments more than offset an increase in capital expenditure.
Net debt was up both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter to $43.2bn.
Shell has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.358 per share and launched a quarterly buyback of $3.5bn, in line with that announced after the first quarter.
At the mid-point of guidance, the third quarter will see increases in upstream production and marketing volumes. Guidance for chemical plant utilisation implies that more capacity is coming onstream there too.
The shares were up 2.4% in early trading.
Shell key facts
