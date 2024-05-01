Smith & Nephew – confident in growth acceleration over 2024

Smith & Nephew’s first quarter underlying revenues rose 2.9% to $1.4bn.
There were strong performances in orthopaedics (underpinned by international growth outside the US), and Sports Medicine/ENT, despite ongoing headwinds in China. Together this more than offset a 2% decline in Advanced Wound Management sales which had a mixed performance across its product categories.
Full-year guidance remains in tact. The forecasted 5-6% underlying revenue growth rate is expected to be bolstered by new product launches and clinical evidence supporting the use of the group’s product range.
The shares were up 2.8% in early trading.
