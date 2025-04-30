Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Share research

Smith & Nephew: guidance unchanged after first quarter

Smith & Nephew sales grew by 3.1% in the first quarter, but growth must accelerate to hit its full-year revenue target of 5.0%.
Smith & Nephew - on track to meet full year guidance
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Apr 30, 2025

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Smith and Nephew’s first quarter sales grew by 3.1% on an underlying basis to $1.4bn. All divisions and territories were up except emerging markets which were held back by further pricing pressure in China.

The company remains confident of stepping up to meet full year sales growth guidance of 5%, supported by a high rate of planned product launches.

Trading profit margin is still expected to improve from 18.1% to 19-20%. This includes an expected impact from tariffs of $15mn-$20mn, or around 0.3 percentage points on the margin.

The shares rose 7.7% in early trading.

Our view

Smith and Nephew’s first-quarter sales came in better than expected, pleasing markets on the day. But with both growth and margin improvement guidance weighted towards the second half of the year, there’s still work to be done.

The company’s dropped the ball before while trying to execute its turnaround plan, and markets may be unforgiving if it does so again. The group hopes it’s seen the worst of the impact of unhelpful Chinese procurement policies, but with the scope extending into more product lines, it’s something we’re still wary of.

The medical device maker operates through three segments; Orthopaedics - offering hip and knee replacements, Sports Medicine - a soft tissue repair business, and Wound Management - providing materials to manage injuries and prevent infection.

The Orthopaedics division has been a problem child for the group, hampered by a lack of scale. Operational improvements have had some success in overseas markets and there are some early signs that this can be replicated in the US.

An ageing population and growing affluence in emerging markets are both tailwinds for surgical procedure growth. But Smith & Nephew is not just sitting and waiting for the market to drive its sales growth. It's continuing to develop and launch new products, cross-sell its wide product range across its territories, and introduce existing products into new areas of treatment.

We see innovation as its biggest weapon for gaining market share. The group’s negative pressure wound therapy products continue to evolve as management targets a multi-year growth opportunity. Its regenerative therapies for sports injuries are also seeing strong sales momentum.

Despite the structural growth opportunities, the group does face some challenges.

Rebuilding margins is proving harder than expected, largely due to the issues with China. Underlying operating margin targets have been kicked down the road several times and are materially behind the original recovery plan. The company looks relatively well prepared to deal with tariffs, setting out what it sees as a limited impact based on current rules. But with the picture changing so quickly, that may not be the end of it.

Market forecasts suggest a prospective yield of 3.1%, but as ever there can be no guarantees especially if business doesn’t accelerate as anticipated in the second half of this year. The valuation is some way below the long-term average, reflecting the group’s poor execution record of recent years. Sentiment is likely to remain fickle until Smith & Nephew consistently shows it’s making good on its promises.

Smith and Nephew key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.
Latest from Share research
Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 30th April 2025