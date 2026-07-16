SSE (Q1 Update): investment ramping up

SSE’s Renewables output jumped 31% to 3.3TWh over the first quarter, helped by favourable weather conditions and new capacity coming online. Output from gas-fired flexible thermal plants increased 10% to 3.5TWh.

Investment in the group’s Networks business jumped 83% to £0.9bn, as part of the group’s plan to spend £5bn upgrading its energy infrastructure this year.

Full-year earnings per share guidance was reiterated at 168-193p (consensus forecasts: 183p), marking growth of around 18% at the midpoint.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

SSE had a good start to the year, with electricity generation from its renewable assets and gas-fired power stations rising at double-digit rates. Early progress on its £5.0bn infrastructure investment plans for 2026 was also promising, and full-year profit guidance remains comfortably on track.

SSE delivers electricity across Scotland and Southern England. This is classic utility territory - with revenues predictable and profits closely regulated. On top of that, it generates energy from gas-fired power plants and renewable sources, such as wind farms.

The group’s playing its part in the energy transition, with plans to spend £33bn over the five years to 2029/30 upgrading its energy infrastructure. Most of this total, around 80%, is set to be spent on its regulated UK electricity networks.

We like the shift in investment focus towards networks, which should see its regulated asset base grow by around 30% annually over the period. With this division’s revenue power tied to the value of its asset base, it should help fuel top-line growth in the years to come. These revenues are also positively linked to inflation, which provides valuable protection if macroeconomic conditions deteriorate and increases the group’s overall earnings quality.

Renewables remain a key, albeit relatively smaller part of the plan moving forward, with billions of pounds also set to be invested in expanding their capacity. But this comes with a hefty dose of risk - they're not always reliable. To some degree, it's at the mercy of Mother Nature.

That’s why more flexible gas-fired plants are still part of the energy mix. They complement the renewables segment well and are on hand to plug any shortfalls in energy output when adverse weather comes along.

Despite the potential benefits of increased investment spending, the additional return isn't received until some time after the investment and service to customers have been delivered. That means it will drag on cash flows in the short term.

There’s plenty of liquidity available to help cover the costs in the meantime, so we’re not too concerned. And although debt levels are expected to rise in the coming years, the balance sheet should remain in good shape.

SSE’s planned investments are expected to drive double-digit earnings growth over the next few years. Despite the relatively strong outlook, the group trades at a discount to the broader sector, offering attractive value for the opportunity ahead. The Network business is a high-quality asset, and as its contribution grows, there’s scope for this discount to close. But the scale of investment means execution is key, and any meaningful delays or cost overruns could weigh on investor returns.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The utilities industry is high-risk in terms of ESG. Management of these risks tends to be strong, with European firms outperforming their overseas counterparts. Environmental risks like carbon emissions, resource use and non-carbon emissions and spills tend to be the most significant risks for this industry. Employee health and safety and community relations are also key risks to monitor.

According to Sustainalytics, SSE’s management of ESG risk is strong.

It has a board-level committee overseeing ESG issues such as health, safety, and environmental programmes. SSE ceased operating its last coal plant in 2020, and it has a large pipeline of wind projects. However, there is new and existing gas- and oil-based capacity. The regulator has also fined it several times for breaches related to charges imposed on customers.