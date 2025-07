Standard Chartered: Q2 beat, small guidance raise

Standard Chartered reported a 14% rise in second-quarter income to $5.5bn ($5.2bn expected), ignoring currency impacts. Growth was entirely driven by non-interest income (which includes areas like wealth management and investment banking).

Underlying profit before tax was up 34% to $2.4bn ($1.9bn expected). Credit quality remains strong.

The group’s CET1 ratio, a key capital measure, was 14.3% at the end of the period (target 13-14%). A new $1.3bn buyback was announced and an interim dividend of 12.3 cents per share, up 37%.

There was a small uptick to full-year guidance. Operating income is now expected at the bottom of the 5-7% range (previously below) and growth from 2023-26 is still tracking toward the upper end of the same range.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

