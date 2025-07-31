Share research

Standard Chartered: Q2 beat, small guidance raise

Good second quarter performance from wealth management and investment banking gave Standard Chartered enough confidence to push guidance a touch higher.
Standard Chartered share research.jpg
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst
Published Jul 31, 2025

0%
Standard Chartered reported a 14% rise in second-quarter income to $5.5bn ($5.2bn expected), ignoring currency impacts. Growth was entirely driven by non-interest income (which includes areas like wealth management and investment banking).

Underlying profit before tax was up 34% to $2.4bn ($1.9bn expected). Credit quality remains strong.

The group’s CET1 ratio, a key capital measure, was 14.3% at the end of the period (target 13-14%). A new $1.3bn buyback was announced and an interim dividend of 12.3 cents per share, up 37%.

There was a small uptick to full-year guidance. Operating income is now expected at the bottom of the 5-7% range (previously below) and growth from 2023-26 is still tracking toward the upper end of the same range.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

Standard Chartered key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day's closing values.

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

