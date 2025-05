Tate & Lyle: full year results meet expectations, soft outlook

Tate & Lyle reported a 5% decline in full-year underlying revenue to 1.5bn (excluding CP Kelco), driven by cost savings being passed onto customers. Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) was up 4%, both in line with group expectations.

CP Kelco’s performance was in line with expectations, as underlying revenue rose by 3% and underlying cash profit (EBITDA) grew by 9%.

Free cash flow (including CP Kelco) was up £20mn to £190mn. Net debt rose by £0.8bn to £1.0bn, reflecting the acquisition of CP Kelco.

Medium-term revenue growth is expected to be at the high end of the group’s 4-6% target range each year. But for 2026, sales growth is expected to be "at, or slightly below " the medium-term range due to potential effect of tariffs, with cash profit growth of around 4-5%.

A final dividend of 13.4p per share was announced, bringing the full-year dividend to 19.8p per share, up 3.7%.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

