Tate & Lyle: full year results meet expectations, soft outlook

Tate & Lyle reported a 5% decline in full-year underlying revenue to 1.5bn (excluding CP Kelco), driven by cost savings being passed onto customers. Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) was up 4%, both in line with group expectations.
CP Kelco’s performance was in line with expectations, as underlying revenue rose by 3% and underlying cash profit (EBITDA) grew by 9%.
Free cash flow (including CP Kelco) was up £20mn to £190mn. Net debt rose by £0.8bn to £1.0bn, reflecting the acquisition of CP Kelco.
Medium-term revenue growth is expected to be at the high end of the group’s 4-6% target range each year. But for 2026, sales growth is expected to be "at, or slightly below " the medium-term range due to potential effect of tariffs, with cash profit growth of around 4-5%.
A final dividend of 13.4p per share was announced, bringing the full-year dividend to 19.8p per share, up 3.7%.
The shares were broadly flat in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Tate & Lyle key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.