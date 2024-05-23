Tate & Lyle reported a 2% decline in full-year revenue to £1.6bn, driven by lower volumes and customer destocking. However, strong pricing and proactive mix management helped underlying cash profit (EBITDA) rise 7% to £328mn.

Free cash flow rose £49mn to £170mn, reflecting an improvement in cash conversion. Net debt fell £85mn to £153mn , or 0.5 times cash profit (EBITDA).

Revenue is expected to be slightly lower in the coming year, but cash profit is forecast to grow 4-7%.

A sale has been agreed for the remaining stake in its US joint venture, Primient, for $350mn. The plan is to return the net proceeds through a buyback.

A final dividend of 12.9p per share was announced, bringing the full-year dividend to 19.1p per share, up 3.2%.

The shares rose 1.2% in early trading.

Our view

