Tesla: Q2 as expected, tough conditions seen into 2026

Tesla’s second-quarter revenue fell 12% to $22.5bn. That was driven by a drop in vehicle deliveries, lower regulatory credits, and a decline in Energy average prices. Operating profit fell 42% to $923mn, as expected.
Free cash flow fell from $1.3bn to $146mn, impacted by lower profits and an increase in capital expenditures. There was a net cash balance, including leases, of $30.0bn at end of the quarter.
CEO Elon Musk cautioned that tough conditions could continue into 2026, before AI initiatives start to move the dial.
The more affordable model is expected to see volume production in the second half, with the Semi and Cybercab still on track for 2026. The Robotaxi operation is expected to expand in the coming near future.
The shares were down 6.0% in pre-market trading.
