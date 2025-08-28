Tritax Big Box: withdraws offer for Warehouse REIT

Tritax Big Box (BBOX) announced it’s walking away from its proposed £485mn offer to acquire rival Warehouse REIT.

The news follows Warehouse REIT’s decision to withdraw its recommendation to its shareholders to accept BBOX’s offer on 11 July. Instead, Warehouse REIT recommended an increased offer from rival bidder, Blackstone.

On 22 August, BBOX announced it had no intention to improve its offer.

BBOX is barred from making another offer for 12 months without the Warehouse REIT board’s consent.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

Tritax Big Box REIT has pulled out of the race to acquire rival company Warehouse REIT. Its £485mn offer had previously been recommended to shareholders by Warehouses’ management team. But sweetened terms from another suitor now look the most appealing offer on the table.

With the Warehouse deal dead in the water, attention returns to Tritax’s business, where momentum has been building over the first half. Last year’s takeover of UK Commercial Property REIT has flattered figures, but underlying performance is ticking along nicely too.

Rents have been getting a helpful boost from new developments coming online and rent reviews. These were snapped up by Tritax’s customers as building a strong logistics network is non-negotiable in this day and age. And management has outlined a few levers it can pull to drive further growth over the coming years.

One of those levers is potentially high-yielding new developments, like new energy and datacentre projects. Tapping into the growing demand for sites to host new AI datacentres is a shift from the traditional Big Box properties, but the pipeline looks good and we think this will be a growing area – it’s early days but something to watch.

Real estate investment trusts (REIT), like Tritax, must pay out the majority of rental profits to investors. Desirable assets mean attractive deal terms, such as upwards-only rent reviews, which are helping boost income. A wide range of high-quality tenants should hopefully add some more security to the dividend, while further expansion could lead to increasing payouts – though not guaranteed.

Paying out rental income makes expansion complicated, too. Tritax is selling lower-yielding mature assets to invest in higher-yielding development opportunities. Against an improving market backdrop, activity here is picking up which helps give options.

Developing new sites is also key, and a shortage of ready-to-occupy premises means customers have been snapping up units before they've been completed. But it's expensive to get sites and running, and if it doesn't get filled, it could become a financial headache.

Tritax’s valuation currently sits well below its long-run average, trading at a hefty discount to net asset value. We think that’s undeserved, with Tritax having a good selection of growth levers, and a portfolio that carries less debt than peers. As ever there are no guarantees.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

Real estate is relatively low risk in terms of ESG. One of the principal drivers of this risk is the capacity to integrate material ESG considerations into decision-making, risk management and public reporting; the most material ESG considerations are environmental, like carbon emissions reduction, energy efficiency and physical climate risk. The rise of hybrid working has also reduced demand for commercial property, making product governance and customer satisfaction a top priority. Other risks to monitor include labour relations, business ethics, and emissions & waste.

According to Sustainalytics, Tritax’s overall management of material ESG issues is strong.

Tritax demonstrates strong ESG commitment with board-level oversight, robust reporting standards, and a clear code of conduct that protects employees reporting misconduct. The company integrates physical climate risk into its strategy, conducting full carbon life cycle assessments for new developments, but lacks detailed water management programs and transparency on managerial responsibility for safety.