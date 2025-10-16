TSMC (Q3 Results): strong profit growth

TSMC’s third-quarter revenue rose by 30.3% ignoring exchange rates, to $33.1bn - narrowly ahead of company guidance. This was driven by strong demand for high-performance computing and smartphones.

Operating profit increased 38.8% to $16.7bn, helped by operating expenses growing at a slower pace than revenue.

Free cash flow over the first nine months was $20.4bn. Net cash stood at $58.8bn at the end of the period.

Fourth quarter guidance has been lifted, now expected to land between $32.2-33.4bn.

Currency = US dollar.

The shares were broadly flat in pre-market trading.

Our view

TSMC announced another strong set of results, with strong demand for AI-related products helping the group deliver record third-quarter profits. The trend of increasing production overseas (to the US) has continued and is helping to offset concerns around tariffs for now.

The company is the world’s leading semiconductor foundry. It doesn’t design its own microchips but manufactures and assembles integrated circuits for clients such as NVIDIA, ARM, and Apple. Microchips are among the most complex devices known to man, and they’re getting ever more intricate.

TSMC’s dominance is underpinned by technology leadership and manufacturing excellence, leaving it well-placed to benefit from major technological shifts. That’s feeding through to impressive growth numbers. Despite what’s going on with global trade, we see a long pathway ahead for AI-related demand, and TSMC is broadening its product and service offerings for designers of systems that can process data, solve problems, and make decisions.

The rise of connected devices and data-heavy activities like drug discovery, blockchain, and self-driving cars is boosting demand for high-performance computing (HPC) parts. This supports TSMC’s forecast of long-term revenue growth close to 20%. HPC already makes 57% TSMC’s revenue and is the area we are most excited about.

TSMC is well ahead of the pack in terms of capabilities and efficiency. But there are some well-funded players chasing the same prize. That means it can’t stand still in this incredibly fast-moving industry, with progress driving a new generation of chip technology every couple of years.

The geopolitical environment is also a factor that needs close monitoring. Tension between Taiwan and China is an ever-present threat, but the immediate focus is on tariffs. We see TSMC’s efforts to diversify its operations beyond Taiwan as a step in the right direction. But the near-term outlook on both direct tariffs for Taiwan and the impact on global economies is still unclear.

TSMC’s investment plans are well supported by a strong balance sheet and impressive cash flows. Capex guidance has moved towards the top end of its guidance range after another strong quarter, as the demand for more advanced chips continues to ramp up.

TSMC stands out in the foundry space with a significant technological edge over competitors. The AI transition offers long-term growth, though cyclical non-AI demand is a little more uncertain. The White House’s more reasonable tariff approach has prompted a rebound in sentiment from April’s low point. We still see potential for further upside, but there are no guarantees.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The semiconductor sector is medium-risk in terms of ESG. Overall, this risk is managed adequately in Europe and North America but has considerable room for improvement in the Asia-Pacific region. Its reliance on highly-specialised workers means labour relations is one of the key risk drivers. Other risks worth monitoring include resource use, business ethics, product governance, and carbon emissions.

According to Sustainalytics, TSMC’s management of material ESG issues is strong.

TSMC has a company-wide target to reach net zero by 2050, and plans to use 40% renewable energy for all fab operation sites by 2030. Its latest products promise to deliver substantial energy efficiencies for end users. TSMC incorporates water scarcity and flooding into its enterprise risk management, but its water intensity is well above the industry median, suggesting there is room for improvement. Skill shortages are an industry-wide issue, but TSMC has a strong commitment to talent development and staff retention has been moving in the right direction.