TSMC: strong Q1, full-year guidance unchanged

TSMC’s first-quarter revenue rose 41.6%, ignoring currency moves, to $25.5bn - ahead of market forecasts. The uplift was supported by strong demand for high-performance computing, which increased its share of the mix from 46% to 59%.
Operating profit increased by 63.5% to $12.4bn, helped by operating expenses that grew at a slower pace than revenue.
The improved operating performance and lower capital expenditures in the first quarter left the free cash flow at $9.0bn.
TSMC reiterated its full-year guidance for revenue growth in the mid-twenties range and capital expenditure of $38-42bn.
Currency = US dollar.
The US listing was up 5.0% in pre-market trading.
