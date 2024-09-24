TUI: Q4 in line with expectations

TUI’s Markets & Airline division saw bookings and average selling prices (ASP) rise 6% and 3% in the fourth quarter summer period, respectively. Bookings for the new year have also started strongly, with 33% of capacity already sold and ASP up across all markets, helping offset higher costs.
Holiday Experiences (Hotels & Resorts, Cruises, and Musements) remain on track with management expectations, as all segments posted growth in the fourth quarter. However, due to planned renovations, hotel capacity is set to decline by 2% in the first half of the new year.
TUI reiterated full-year guidance that underlying operating profits will grow by “at least” 25% (2023: €977mn). Consensus among analysts is more optimistic, expecting growth of more than 30% this year.
Medium-term guidance calls for underlying operating profits to grow between 7-10% annually.
The shares rose 2.5% following the announcement.
Our view
TUI key facts
