TUI: Q4 in line with expectations

TUI’s Markets & Airline division saw bookings and average selling prices (ASP) rise 6% and 3% in the fourth quarter summer period, respectively. Bookings for the new year have also started strongly, with 33% of capacity already sold and ASP up across all markets, helping offset higher costs.

Holiday Experiences (Hotels & Resorts, Cruises, and Musements) remain on track with management expectations, as all segments posted growth in the fourth quarter. However, due to planned renovations, hotel capacity is set to decline by 2% in the first half of the new year.

TUI reiterated full-year guidance that underlying operating profits will grow by “at least” 25% (2023: €977mn). Consensus among analysts is more optimistic, expecting growth of more than 30% this year.

Medium-term guidance calls for underlying operating profits to grow between 7-10% annually.

The shares rose 2.5% following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.