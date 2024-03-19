Unilever – planning to ditch Ice Cream and cut costs

Unilever plans to separate out its Ice Cream business by the end of 2025. A demerger looks likely, but management remains open to all possibilities. At the same time, it announced a new cost-saving programme that’s looking to save €800mn over three years from a range of initiatives.

Once both actions are complete, underlying sales growth is expected in the mid-single-digit range (current guidance 3-5%), and margins are also expected to improve.

The shares rose 5.4% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.