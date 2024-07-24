Visa – third quarter in line, payment volumes slow into fourth quarter

Visa’s third quarter results were broadly in line with market forecasts. Net revenue grew by 10% to $8.9bn.

Underlying net income was up 9% to $4.9bn, slower than the top line due to a 14% increase in operating costs.

Underlying card payment volume growth slowed from 8% to 7% compared to the previous quarter. Growth was stronger in international markets compared to the US, but both slowed. Cross-border payments were down from 16% to 14%. Total transaction growth slowed further in the first 21 days of the final quarter.

Free cash flow fell from $5.5bn to $4.7bn, impacted by an increase in incentives offered to corporate clients. Share buybacks and dividends totaled $5.8bn. Net debt at the quarter end including client incentive liabilities was $5.5bn.

On an underlying basis Visa continues to expect low double-digit growth in net revenue, and low-teens growth in earnings per share.

Visa shares fell by 3.2% in after hours trading.

