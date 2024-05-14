Vodafone – full-year results broadly as expected

Vodafone reported group revenue of €36.7bn. Within that, service revenue grew 6.3% organically to €29.9bn with growth across all business segments. Underlying cash profit (EBITDAaL) saw organic growth of 2.2%, to €11.0bn, in line with consensus.

Free cash flow fell from €2.6bn to €1.8bn. Net debt, excluding the sold segments of Spain and Italy, was broadly flat at €33.2bn.

A final dividend of 4.5 eurocents takes the total for the year to 9.0 eurocents.

The group expects to deliver underlying cash profit of around €11.0bn in the coming year. Given the smaller operation, next year’s total dividend will be targeted at 4.5 eurocents.

The shares rose 1.8% in early trading.

Our view

