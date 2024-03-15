Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more

Vodafone – Italy sale confirmed, new buyback and dividend plan

Vodafone has confirmed the sale of its Italian business for €8bn and made changes to its capital allocation policy.
Vodafone - pockets of optimism but lots to do
Vodafone has confirmed the sale of its Italian business to Swisscom for €8bn in cash, subject to approvals. The deal values the Italian business at 7.6 times its expected underlying cash profit (EBITDAaL), a premium to the wider group’s current valuation.

With sales now agreed on both its Italian and Spanish divisions (previously announced), Vodafone has reviewed its capital allocation policy.

There’s no change to guidance for the current financial year, ending 31 March, with underlying cash profit and underlying free cash flow expected around €13.3bn and €3.3bn respectively.

Total dividends for the current year are expected to remain at 9.0c per share but then reduce to 4.5c per share from the new financial year, with an aim to grow from that base. There are also plans to return up to €2bn following the completion of each sale, a maximum of €4bn when both are complete.

The shares rose 3.5% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

