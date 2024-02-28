Vodafone – potential sale of Vodafone Italy

Vodafone has agreed in principle to sell its Italian business for €8bn to Swisscom. The price represents a valuation of 7.6 times forecast underlying cash profit.

A further announcement will be made if and when the transaction is confirmed.

The shares rose 3.6 % in early trading.

Third-quarter results (5 February 2024)

Vodafone reported third-quarter total revenue of €11.4bn. Within that, service revenue saw organic growth of 4.7% to €9.4bn. The key German market posted growth of 0.3%, slower than the 1.1% seen over the second quarter reflecting the effect of some non-recurring revenue. Vodafone Business saw growth accelerate to 5.0%, driven by strong performance in digital services.

The group continues to consider consolidation in Italy with several potential parties, but confirmed nothing has been agreed.

Full-year guidance was reiterated, with underlying cash profit (EBITDAL) and underlying free cash flow expected around €13.3bn and €3.3bn respectively.

Our view

HL view to follow.