Vodafone – Q1 no real surprises, guidance unchanged

Vodafone reported a 2.8% rise in first-quarter revenue to €9.0bn. Within that, Service revenue saw organic growth of 5.4% to €7.5bn, which was better than expected. All geographies saw top-line growth except for the largest region, Germany.
Underlying cash profit (EBITDAaL) saw organic growth of 5.1%, to €2.7bn. That was driven by revenue growth, lower inflation, and the favourable timing of some operating costs.
Full-year guidance is unchanged, pointing to underlying cash profit of around €11bn and underlying free cash flow of €2.4bn.
The shares were down 1.6% in mid-morning trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Vodafone key facts
