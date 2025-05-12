Most bought SIPP funds since the new tax year

The start of a new tax year is a great opportunity to think about whether you’re making the most of your pension.

But if new tax allowances haven’t been enough of a reason, perhaps the most recent data from HL’s Savings and Resilience Barometer might be – that’s because it showed that only just over a third of households are on track for a moderate retirement income.

While this might feel daunting, it doesn’t have to be.

Taking relatively quick actions like checking how much you’re putting in and whether you can afford to increase it can make a big difference over time.

With the stock market uncertainty we’ve seen so far this new tax year, it’s also a good opportunity to check in on your investments – are they still in line with your goals and are there any opportunities to add some more diversification?

If you’re looking for some investment inspiration, here’s where HL clients invested their SIPPs at the start of this tax year.

Investments have a higher chance of providing positive returns compared to cash savings over a five-year period or more. But investments fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you put in. This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, ask for financial advice.

Where have HL's SIPP clients put their money in the 2025/26 tax year so far?

The table below shows the most bought actively-managed funds (trying to beat the market) and tracker funds (trying to track the market), by HL's SIPP investors in the 2025/26 tax year so far (6 April 2025 – 30 April 2025).

This is by number of trades (minus any sales) with the funds listed alphabetically.

This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration, but it isn't personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest.

You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice.

How to pick investments for a SIPP

If you’re looking for inspiration from our investment research team on where to invest your SIPP this tax year, explore our latest SIPP investment ideas.

Or you can use our Wealth Shortlist.

It’s designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio.

We’ve put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential.

Investing in funds won’t be right for everyone though. Only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your own, and there’s a specific need for that type of investment within your portfolio. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest and be investing for the long term (five years or more).

It’s also important not to put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your money and diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can reduce risk.

Leave day-to-day investment decisions to the experts

If you’ve got an HL SIPP and want a team of experts to look after the day-to-day investment decisions, consider the HL Ready-Made Pension Plan.

It’s simple, low-cost investment solution, exclusively available to our HL Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) clients.

The plan is managed by experts and aims to grow your money when you’re younger, then lower risk as you get closer to retirement.

The plan is administered by Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Ltd and the underlying funds are managed by Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.