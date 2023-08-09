Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Kathleen Brooks
Founder of Minerva Analysis
Kathleen Brooks is the Founder of Minerva Analysis, a market analysis company. An industry expert with over 10-years experience working for retail trading providers in the City of London, she is routinely quoted by the world's top financial press including the Financial Times and Wall Street Journal. She is also known for her financial market commentary on the TV, including BBC, ITV, CNN International and other business news outlets.
Latest content from Kathleen
September 2023
July 2023
June 2023
May 2023
April 2023
March 2023
February 2023
CV
Founder
Minerva Analysis
Aug 2018 - Present