Matthew Davies

Stocks and Shares ISA

Invest free from UK tax with our most popular account

Fund and Share Account

Trade with our flexible dealing account

Cash ISA

Save up to £20K tax-free with great rates from our partner banks

Junior Stocks and Shares ISA

Give your child a head start with the UK’s best value Junior Stocks and Shares ISA

SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension)

Invest for retirement with the UK’s largest direct SIPP provider

Active Savings Account

Get great savings rates from multiple banks

Lifetime ISA

Invest for your first home or later life and get a 25% government bonus (up to £1,000 per year)

Junior SIPP (Child's pension)

Make an early start by paying into a pension for your child

Bare Trust Account

Invest in trust for a child’s future