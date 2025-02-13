Most bought shares in January 2025

It’s been a challenging start to the year for stock markets.

President Trump’s return to the White House has boosted market confidence with big artificial intelligence (AI) investment pledges, but also brought plenty of uncertainty from long expected tariffs.

January saw HL clients drawn to the big names in tech across the pond, and a more varied appetite for longstanding household names closer to home.

And it doesn’t look like unverified revelations from Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, about the cost of AI, were enough to dampen enthusiasm for Nvidia.

So, with all this in mind, which stocks did HL investors buy most of in January?

Where were HL clients investing in January 2025?

The list below shows the most bought shares on the FTSE 350 and S&P 500 by number of trades (minus any sales) by HL’s investors in January 2025.

