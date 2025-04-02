Most bought exchange traded funds (ETFs) this tax year

Investing in exchange traded funds (ETFs) has soared in popularity among HL investors over the past year.

Since the end of the 2023/24 tax year, the number of ETF buys has risen by 66%.

What are ETFs? An exchange traded fund is a basket of investments that usually includes shares or bonds. They tend to track the performance of an index, like the FTSE 100, and trade like shares on stock exchanges. This means their prices fluctuate throughout the day.

Why are ETFs becoming more popular?

Firstly, the built-in diversification that comes with investing across markets and sectors is attractive.

Secondly, ETFs can be easier to understand than other investment options. For example, most are simple trackers, which mean they try to match the performance of a market rather than beat it.

And lastly, because most ETFs don’t try to beat the market, it means they don’t need active fund managers and extensive research teams. That means their ongoing charges are typically much lower than regular funds.

All this makes them a strong option for investors looking for a lower-cost, and normally more simple investment.

But, where were our ETF investors putting their money this tax year?

Where were our ETF clients investing this tax year?

The tables below show the most bought ETFs by HL's investors this tax year.

This is by number of trades (minus any sales) and without any investments by monthly direct debit.

ETFs typically operate as either accumulation (any income is reinvested into the ETF – usually designated by ‘acc’ as part of their name) or distributing units (any income is paid out to the investors).

How to pick investments

Investing in ETFs isn’t right for everyone. Investors should only invest if the ETF’s objectives are aligned with their own, and there’s a specific need for the type of investment being made. You should understand the specific risks before investing, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.

As ETFs trade like shares, both a buy and sell instruction will be subject to share dealing charges within your HL account, except online in a Junior ISA.

