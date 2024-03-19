32 investment trusts that would've made you an ISA millionaire

ISAs have been a national treasure for savers and investors, since they were introduced in 1999, saving billions in tax for UK investors.
From the ISA allowance to the introduction of the Cash ISA, Lifetime ISA, Junior ISA and now a new potential ‘British ISA’, a lot’s changed. But what has stayed the same is they’re still an incredibly useful way of growing wealth.
For most, using the full ISA allowance every tax year might be out of reach. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t use as much of it as you can. After all, once we hit midnight on 5 April, this year’s gone forever.
But for the sake of this article though, let’s say you’d used the full ISA allowance each year, investing it into the same investment trust on 6 April every tax year, and reinvested any dividends.
According to new research from the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), by the end of January this year, there are 32 investment trusts that would’ve made you a millionaire. And there are two that would’ve turned that £306,560 into £2,000,000.
Investing your whole ISA allowance in one investment isn’t sensible and this example is only for illustration purposes. It's important not to put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your money and diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can help reduce risk.
This article has been written independently and isn't personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest. ISA and tax rules can and do change. Investments and any income from them can rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest. If you’re not sure if an investment’s right for you, ask for financial advice. Past performance also isn’t a guide to future returns.
Remember, investment trusts can sometimes invest in specialist higher-risk areas like smaller companies and unlisted (private) companies. Lots also use derivatives and gearing (borrowing to invest) which adds risk. Investors should only invest in them if they have the time and knowledge to carefully select and monitor them.
The 32 ISA millionaire investment trusts
Rank
Trust name
AIC sector
% share price total return, 06/04/1999 to 31/01/2024
Total ISA investment value at 31/01/2024
1
HgCapital Trust
Private Equity
3,700
£2,254,391
2
Allianz Technology Trust
Technology & Technology Innovation
1,894
£2,095,955
3
Polar Capital Technology
Technology & Technology Innovation
1,573
£1,912,656
4
Scottish Mortgage
Global
1,366
£1,639,261
5
Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies
Asia Pacific Smaller Companies
4,024
£1,538,589
6
abrdn Asia Focus
Asia Pacific Smaller Companies
3,742
£1,491,435
7
JPMorgan American
North America
889
£1,413,500
8
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust
Asia Pacific
2,334
£1,303,270
9
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income
Global Equity Income
923
£1,268,898
10
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust
UK Smaller Companies
1,252
£1,214,138
11
Worldwide Healthcare Trust
Biotechnology & Healthcare
1,999
£1,197,232
12
International Biotechnology
Biotechnology & Healthcare
1,846
£1,194,730
13
Fidelity European Trust
Europe
1,725
£1,188,448
14
Biotech Growth Trust
Biotechnology & Healthcare
1,317
£1,169,361
15
Canadian General Investments
North America
1,439
£1,159,765
16
BlackRock Smaller Companies
UK Smaller Companies
1,138
£1,157,120
17
Mid Wynd International
Global
1,182
£1,142,541
18
Rights & Issues Investment Trust
UK Smaller Companies
1,588
£1,134,352
19
JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies
UK Smaller Companies
1,268
£1,123,473
20
European Smaller Companies
European Smaller Companies
906
£1,112,995
21
JPMorgan European Discovery
European Smaller Companies
1,664
£1,087,689
22
JPMorgan US Smaller Companies
North American Smaller Companies
1,238
£1,086,589
23
Herald Investment Trust
Global Smaller Companies
855
£1,077,135
24
JPMorgan Indian
India/Indian Subcontinent
1,778
£1,076,331
25
Montanaro European Smaller Companies
European Smaller Companies
917
£1,066,051
26
ICG Enterprise Trust
Private Equity
580
£1,065,553
27
AVI Global Trust
Global
1,482
£1,058,026
28
Fidelity Asian Values
Asia Pacific Smaller Companies
806
£1,055,507
29
BlackRock World Mining Trust
Commodities & Natural Resources
1,853
£1,037,056
30
Pantheon International
Private Equity
1,017
£1,027,265
31
F&C Investment Trust
Global
681
£1,007,460
32
Henderson European Focus Trust
Europe
745
£1,005,182
% share price total return is for a single lump sum invested at the beginning of the period. Total ISA investment value is the total value of an investment on 31/01/2024 if the maximum ISA limit for each year had been invested every year from 1999 to 2023, with the investment being made on 6 April each year.
