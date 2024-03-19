32 investment trusts that would've made you an ISA millionaire

ISAs have been a national treasure for savers and investors, since they were introduced in 1999, saving billions in tax for UK investors.

From the ISA allowance to the introduction of the Cash ISA, Lifetime ISA, Junior ISA and now a new potential ‘British ISA’, a lot’s changed. But what has stayed the same is they’re still an incredibly useful way of growing wealth.

For most, using the full ISA allowance every tax year might be out of reach. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t use as much of it as you can. After all, once we hit midnight on 5 April, this year’s gone forever.

But for the sake of this article though, let’s say you’d used the full ISA allowance each year, investing it into the same investment trust on 6 April every tax year, and reinvested any dividends.

According to new research from the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), by the end of January this year, there are 32 investment trusts that would’ve made you a millionaire. And there are two that would’ve turned that £306,560 into £2,000,000.

Investing your whole ISA allowance in one investment isn’t sensible and this example is only for illustration purposes. It's important not to put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your money and diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can help reduce risk.

This article has been written independently and isn't personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest. ISA and tax rules can and do change. Investments and any income from them can rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest. If you’re not sure if an investment’s right for you, ask for financial advice. Past performance also isn’t a guide to future returns.

Remember, investment trusts can sometimes invest in specialist higher-risk areas like smaller companies and unlisted (private) companies. Lots also use derivatives and gearing (borrowing to invest) which adds risk. Investors should only invest in them if they have the time and knowledge to carefully select and monitor them.

The 32 ISA millionaire investment trusts Rank Trust name AIC sector % share price total return, 06/04/1999 to 31/01/2024 Total ISA investment value at 31/01/2024 1 HgCapital Trust Private Equity 3,700 £2,254,391 2 Allianz Technology Trust Technology & Technology Innovation 1,894 £2,095,955 3 Polar Capital Technology Technology & Technology Innovation 1,573 £1,912,656 4 Scottish Mortgage Global 1,366 £1,639,261 5 Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Asia Pacific Smaller Companies 4,024 £1,538,589 6 abrdn Asia Focus Asia Pacific Smaller Companies 3,742 £1,491,435 7 JPMorgan American North America 889 £1,413,500 8 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Asia Pacific 2,334 £1,303,270 9 JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Global Equity Income 923 £1,268,898 10 BlackRock Throgmorton Trust UK Smaller Companies 1,252 £1,214,138 11 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Biotechnology & Healthcare 1,999 £1,197,232 12 International Biotechnology Biotechnology & Healthcare 1,846 £1,194,730 13 Fidelity European Trust Europe 1,725 £1,188,448 14 Biotech Growth Trust Biotechnology & Healthcare 1,317 £1,169,361 15 Canadian General Investments North America 1,439 £1,159,765 16 BlackRock Smaller Companies UK Smaller Companies 1,138 £1,157,120 17 Mid Wynd International Global 1,182 £1,142,541 18 Rights & Issues Investment Trust UK Smaller Companies 1,588 £1,134,352 19 JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies UK Smaller Companies 1,268 £1,123,473 20 European Smaller Companies European Smaller Companies 906 £1,112,995 21 JPMorgan European Discovery European Smaller Companies 1,664 £1,087,689 22 JPMorgan US Smaller Companies North American Smaller Companies 1,238 £1,086,589 23 Herald Investment Trust Global Smaller Companies 855 £1,077,135 24 JPMorgan Indian India/Indian Subcontinent 1,778 £1,076,331 25 Montanaro European Smaller Companies European Smaller Companies 917 £1,066,051 26 ICG Enterprise Trust Private Equity 580 £1,065,553 27 AVI Global Trust Global 1,482 £1,058,026 28 Fidelity Asian Values Asia Pacific Smaller Companies 806 £1,055,507 29 BlackRock World Mining Trust Commodities & Natural Resources 1,853 £1,037,056 30 Pantheon International Private Equity 1,017 £1,027,265 31 F&C Investment Trust Global 681 £1,007,460 32 Henderson European Focus Trust Europe 745 £1,005,182 Past performance isn't a guide to future returns. Source: AIC/ Morningstar.

% share price total return is for a single lump sum invested at the beginning of the period. Total ISA investment value is the total value of an investment on 31/01/2024 if the maximum ISA limit for each year had been invested every year from 1999 to 2023, with the investment being made on 6 April each year.

How to pick investments for an ISA

