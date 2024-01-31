How do millennials manage money?

As millennials, we’ve grown up in a time of great change. From a recent global pandemic to an ongoing cost-of-living crisis, this has created a landscape of financial uncertainty.

Research indicates that millennials born in the late 1980s, on average, earned 8% less at the age of 30 compared to their Generation X counterparts at the same age.

And this gap widens for women.

Currently, women below the age of 40 who are in full time employment experience a gender pay gap of 3.2%. Unfortunately, factors such as the motherhood penalty and the responsibilities of being a “sandwich carer” are set to make this gap worse as our generation ages.

There are big things we can do financially to close these gaps, but we want to talk about the little things we can do in our everyday lives. So, we’ve asked 5 Financially Fearless women who are tackling the cost-of-living crisis head on to tell us their top financial tip.

Just remember this article isn’t personal advice, if you’re not sure if a course of action is right for you, ask for financial advice.