Method:

Step 1: Sorting your debt

Not all debt is bad, but it must be managed and affordable.

Like an experienced chef, you need to maintain control.

Make a list of all your debts, including credit cards and loans.

Pay off more than the minimum repayments, starting with any high-interest rate debts first.

Create a budget to help you reduce your debt without giving up on everyday expenses.

A smart spending plan will also enable you to sprinkle money on the things you enjoy most.

Step 2: Protect what you love most

Next, look to protect your recipe from life's surprises.

Consider types of protection like life insurance, critical illness cover, and income protection.

Failing to do so can be costly to your financial future.

Step 3: Prepare for the unexpected

Next, build a cash buffer for emergencies.

Aim for around three to six months' worth of essential expenses.

Keep in a savings jar that’s quick and easy to access.

And don’t forget to shop around for the best interest rate.

Step 4: Show your pension some attention

Begin by seeing if you have any gaps in your National Insurance contributions – to get your full State Pension.

Next, check how much you’re paying into your workplace or personal pension.

Use our calculator to see if you’re on track for your dream retirement.

If you can afford to, look for any matching opportunities your employer might offer.

Note to chef: You can normally only take money out of your pension from age 55 (57 from 2028).

Step 5: Invest, invest, invest

Once prepared, season with investing to your taste.

Make sure you:

Ensure the investment seasoning aligns with your future goals

Don’t put all your money in one place

Don’t take on more risk than you’re comfortable with

Ask for advice if you’re not sure what’s right for you

Note to chef: When adding investments to the mix, the cook time should be a minimum of 5 years but it’s good to check-in on how your dish is getting on at least once a year. Investments can fall as well as rise in value, and you could get back less than you put in.

