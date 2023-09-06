Ask Financially Fearless – who are our money role models?

The video starts with strong energetic music. We see a montage of HL’s leading female experts appearing individually on screen, talking to the camera about their money mentors.

Sophie Lund-Yates: "I’m really lucky to have grown up in a family with a lot of strong females who have shown me not to be afraid of finance, money and business."

Maike Currie: "My money mentor is my grandmother. I remember very clearly as a child her with the Sunday newspaper checking how her stocks that she bought had performed. So, she was a revolutionary, really. She was a 1950s housewife and she invested. What I’m trying to say is be like my grandmother. If she can do it, anyone can do it."

Sarah Coles: "So, it’s very predictable, but my parents are my money role models, because they have saved for literally every eventuality. And it meant things like when I went to university, there was money. When I got married, there was money. There was always a pot of money. Even when I split up with my partner and everything went completely haywire. My parents said, “oh we’ve saved a pot of money for that”."

Maike Currie: "You don’t need to be an expert. She definitely wasn’t an expert, but she took that first step. She took the plunge and actually made a massive difference to her financial resilience, to her daughter and to her granddaughter."

The montage ends and a yellow screen appears with a floral background and the Financially Fearless logo.

The video fades out.