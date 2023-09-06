We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us

In this section

Financially Fearless

  • A A A

    • Ask Financially Fearless – who are our money role models?

    Move over Superman, there are some new heroes in town.

    Laura Burridge, Financial Planning Writer

    Last Updated: 1 January 2003

    Financial heroes may sound slightly less cool than superheroes, but we’d argue they are much more important.

    Money makes the world go round and having a solid financial role model can do wonders for your long-term prosperity.

    We’ve been very lucky to have some great role models in and out of our lives who have inspired us to be the Financially Fearless women we are today.

    Find out who they are:

    Maike-Currie

    My grandmother. She was a typical 1950s housewife who got a monthly allowance from her husband to run the household. She would always squirrel away some of that allowance, much like most frugally minded women of that time. The difference, though, is that she didn't stash the money in a tin on the kitchen counter. She invested it in the stock market.

    I remember very clearly as a child, her with the Sunday newspaper checking how the stocks that she'd bought had performed.

    She was a financial revolutionary.

    Maike-Currie

    Maike Currie, Head of Marketing Campaigns and Content

    Maike Currie, Head of Marketing Campaigns and Content

    Clare-Stinton

    My dad was key in helping me find my financial personality, which then helped me form good money habits.

    From a young age, lessons using pocket money taught me that being good with money isn’t about being rich, but rather about making the most of what you have. The phrase ‘a budget is telling your money where to go, not wondering where it went’ has resonated with me throughout my life.

    Oprah Winfrey would make my list of celebrity money role models. Her ‘rags to riches’ story is an inspiration – particularly for young people. A self-made billionaire from the humblest of beginnings is evidence that hard work, discipline, and consistency can lead to success.

    Clare-Stinton

    Clare Stinton, Financial Wellbeing Analyst

    Clare Stinton, Financial Wellbeing Analyst

    Sophie-Lund-Yates

    I'm really lucky to have grown up in a family with a lot of strong females who have shown me not to be afraid of finance, money and business.

    My mum in particular taught me lots about money. When I was about five years old, my mum was a single mum, and I was begging her to take me out for Chinese food because that was my favourite.

    She told me that we couldn't afford it that month. She was a business owner and things were a bit tight at that time.

    I then told her that she should just go to the machine in the wall and take some more money out. She explained to me that she had to work to put money in the hole in the wall, which completely blew my five-year old mind.

    But it's from that moment on that I really remember understanding money as a concept.

    Sophie-Lund-Yates

    Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

    Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

    Laura-Burridge

    I’m going a little left field to say my money mentor of 2023 is Rihanna. Not only did she boss the Superbowl while pregnant and smashed the motherhood penalty. But she also performed with the cool calmness she is known for – she knows her worth and knows she doesn’t need a huge fanfare of performance to deliver a great vocal experience.

    Laura-Burridge

    Laura Burridge, Marketing Lead

    Laura Burridge, Marketing Lead

    Sarah-Coles

    So, it's very predictable, but my parents are my money role models, because they saved for literally every eventuality. We had a frugal life growing up because they were busy squirreling money away.

    That meant that when I needed help during one particularly difficult time in my life, I was able to fall back on a savings pot they’d put aside just in case.

    I’ve always wanted to be able to do the same for my children.

    Sarah-Coles

    Sarah Coles, Head of Personal Finance

    Sarah Coles, Head of Personal Finance

    Helen-Morrissey

    Dolly Parton is my ultimate money mentor, not only for the way she has built wealth but for what she has done with it.

    She has given enormous amounts to COVID research, promotes literacy, helps people stay in education and supports her local community. She’s used her money in ways that really matter and improved the lives of many people.

    Helen-Morrissey

    Helen Morrissey, Head of Pension Planning

    Helen Morrissey, Head of Pension Planning

    Susannah-Streeter

    My mum and dad.

    They taught me that being frugal can be a lot of fun – such as when they took me and my sisters – aged 9, 11 and 6 to France backpacking because taking a car was too expensive.

    It meant they could also save and invest for all the big moments in our lives.

    They are still travelling at aged 80 – but often in a tent – preferring the beauty and value of the big outdoors to a pricey package holiday.

    Susannah-Streeter

    Susannah Streeter, Head of Money and Markets

    Susannah Streeter, Head of Money and Markets

    Emma-Wall

    Cher, she needs no introduction, she’s an icon.

    My favourite quote from her was during her 1996 interview with Jane Pauley where she says: “My mom said to me, ‘you know sweetheart, one day you should settle down and marry a rich man’. And I said, ‘Mom – I am a rich man.’"

    These are words I live by.

    Emma-Wall

    Emma Wall, Head of Investment Analysis and Research

    Emma Wall, Head of Investment Analysis and Research

    What do all our role models have in common?

    All our financial role models have taught us similar values about money, such as:

    1. The importance of protecting your income for you and your loved ones
    2. Why you should save a penny for a rainy day
    3. How investing can help you make more of your money

    These are great ideas that align with a few of our 5 key building blocks for financial resilience.

    Financial resilience is for all of us and Financially Fearless aims to take the knowledge we’ve learned over the years to empower women up and down the UK to switch their money on.

    Join the Financially Fearless mailing list

    Financially Fearless is the first step in empowering women to improve their financial health and wealth. Take your first step today and sign up for weekly emails packed full of expert content using the form below. Or if you’re on Instagram follow us @FinanciallyFearless_hl.

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      Related articles

      Don’t worry, buy that frappé

      Review your spending, but don’t feel guilty about buying your favourite coffee.

      Laura Burridge

      3m read

      You can make money and do good at the same time

      Why ESG should be part of your investment strategy.

      Tara Clee

      3m read

      Women: invest, don't just save

      Women are amazing savers, but now it’s time to invest.

      Maike Currie

      2m read

      Investment masterclass - how to make your first investment

      Ready to start your investing journey? Here are some tips on making your first investment.

      Sophie Lund-Yates

      2m read