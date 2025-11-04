5 steps to consider before the 2025 Autumn Budget

The noise around the Budget is deafening, with endless speculation and suggestions affecting everything from income tax to council tax.

We recently asked people which taxes were most feared to change in the Budget, and almost one in four were so confounded by the rumours that they said they didn’t know what they were most worried about.

The rumours and speculation make planning your way through the risks particularly tricky.

Fortunately, you don’t need to know exactly what’s going to be in the speech before taking steps to help protect yourself.

Here are five things you can do ahead of the Budget – regardless of what ends up being announced.

This isn’t personal advice. ISA, pension and tax rules can change, and their benefits depend on individual circumstances. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, ask for financial advice.

Investing for five plus years increases your chances of positive returns compared to a cash savings account. However investments can rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

1 Make a pension contribution

If you’re worried about a potential change to income tax, making a contribution to a pension such as a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) ensures there’s no income tax to pay on this portion of your income.

If you pay income tax at a higher rate and you’re concerned that tax relief on pensions could be cut, it has the added benefit of taking advantage of the rules as they stand and getting tax relief at your highest marginal rate.

This shouldn’t force you into putting money away that you need for day-to-day spending, but if you have the funds available, it’s a particularly tax-savvy move before the Budget.

Just remember though, you can only access money in a pension from 55 (rising to 57 in 2028). The amount you can add to your pension and get in tax relief on depends on your circumstances.

2 Pay into an ISA

A Stocks and Shares ISA will shelter you from any rumoured tweaks to things like capital gains tax (CGT) or tax on dividends.

By investing through a Stocks and Shares ISA, you pay no CGT, both when you sell and cash out, and whenever you rebalance your portfolio as you go along. And there’s no UK income tax.

Plus, for those making income from savings interest, you can use a Cash ISA to shelter as much as possible from income tax – in case the rules on the personal savings allowance or income tax change.

It makes sense to make the most of the system as it stands, ahead of the speech, while you can be certain of the rules and allowances. You can even add money now and choose your investments and savings later if you’re not sure what’s right for you currently.

3 Use Share Exchange (Bed and ISA) for existing investments If you have investments outside tax wrappers, and have available ISA or pension allowance this year, it’s a good idea to consider moving some of them to a more tax-efficient environment. The good news is that this can be a straightforward process, through Share Exchange – otherwise known as Bed & ISA or Bed & SIPP. You can sell assets outside an ISA or pension, keeping in mind your £3,000 CGT annual allowance when you sell, and buy them back again in an ISA or SIPP wrapper all in one instruction. From here they’re sheltered from future UK income tax and CGT. Before using Share Exchange make sure you look at all the considerations like charges.

4 Plan as a family

If you’re married or in a civil partnership and your partner pays a lower rate of tax, you can transfer income-producing assets into their name. This way you can both take advantage of your ISA and tax allowances, and then the rest is taxed at their marginal rate rather than yours.

But don’t forget the kids too.

In the current tax year, you can save or invest £9,000 in a Junior ISA for any qualifying child, and interest, dividends or capital gains are tax free.

If inheritance tax (IHT) is on your list of concerns, there are allowances you can use to make gifts to children and grandchildren which are exempt from IHT straight away. Once a parent or guardian opens a Junior ISA, it’s a useful way for friends and family to make gifts today that will be tied up until the child’s 18 – and old enough to make adult decisions about the best use of the money.

5 Take financial advice It can be incredibly difficult to know what to do at times of uncertainty, especially if your financial position is complicated. There are plenty of people who are happy working through the speculation and focusing on the right moves for them. But if you’re worried about making a mistake, or struggling to balance competing demands, getting advice can offer real peace of mind. In any case it’s worth considering the most sensible way to take advantage of this potential window of opportunity before it closes.