A financial adviser’s view on the 2024 Spring Budget

While the cut in National Insurance (NI) won’t help pensioners, it will help lots of working families, giving much needed breathing space.

However, with no change to the freeze in tax thresholds, more and more will suffer ‘fiscal drag,’ finding themselves in higher tax brackets.

What is fiscal drag? Well, if income rises with inflation, but tax allowances remain frozen, more people are dragged into paying higher tax.

This, along with reductions in the capital gains tax (CGT) allowance (falling to £3,000) and the dividend tax allowance (falling to £500) from 6 April, underlines the importance of using your tax allowances.

Here’s how the cut to dividend and CGT allowances will reduce the amount of tax-free income for basic-rate taxpayers from 6 April, the start of the new tax year.

What can you do?

If you can, consider using your ISA allowance before the end of this tax year – that’s by midnight on 5 April.

Making the most of your ISA allowance, before it’s lost, is one of the best ways to save on paying tax. Unlike pensions, any ISA allowance not used in a tax year is lost and can’t be carried forward.

Remember, children also have an ISA allowance – maximising the use of ISAs across the family, like with a Junior ISA, can help you invest for their future, and save on paying tax on gains and income from the investments.

High-income child benefit charge – what’s changed?

The government have announced they’ll be changing the higher-income child benefit charge. From April, it’ll raise the threshold from £50,000 to £60,000 and the top level of withdrawal to £80,000.

This will move 170,000 families out of this charge and the government estimates nearly half a million families will save an average of around £1,260 per year.

It’s good to see the increase in the threshold, halving the rate at which child benefit is repaid. It’s also particularly pleasing to see the recognition of how unfair the charge is to single parent families.

We welcome the news that from April 2026, assessment will be on a household basis – reform that’s long overdue.

Those still caught should consider using the money saved by the cut in NI to contribute to pensions, helping reduce, if not remove, the high-income child benefit charge. That’s because pension contributions can help lower the amount of income that counts towards the threshold which could take you below it.

Remember, you can only usually access money in a pension at 55 (rising to 57 in 2028).

