‘British ISA’ announced in 2024 Spring Budget – what we know so far

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced a consultation on plans to launch a new ‘British ISA’. This is an ISA designed to encourage investment in UK companies.

The proposal is to give investors an extra £5,000 allowance on top of the current £20,000 ISA allowance to invest in UK shares.

Details on how the British ISA would work

This article isn't personal advice. As we've seen, ISA and tax rules can change, and any benefits depend on your circumstances. If you're not sure what's right for you, ask for financial advice. Investments rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

ISAs are a popular product which helps get people investing for the first time. It’s vital we keep this framework simple.

We welcome the launch of the consultation which considers how to revitalise UK listings with a British ISA.

We’ve heard the calls around improving liquidity in London markets, especially at the small and mid-cap end. Here retail investors have an important role to play. Our clients are already enthusiastic UK investors with 83% of shares held in UK listings.

With over 1,000 UK shares available on our platform, there’s plenty of choice. In our response to the consultation, we’ll explore how best to support these investments.

ISA changes announced in the Autumn Statement

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced some changes to ISAs in his autumn statement last year. They included:

1 Frozen ISA allowances for the 2024/25 tax year

Despite some calls for an increase in annual allowances, the government has frozen these limits for the next tax year (6 April 2024 - 5 April 2025). This means the overall ISA allowance will stay at £20,000 per tax year.

You can currently split your allowance between a Stocks and Shares ISA, a Cash ISA, an Innovative Finance ISA and a Lifetime ISA (up to £4,000 per tax year which counts towards the overall £20,000 limit).

The Junior ISA allowance will stay at £9,000.

2 Flexibility to pay into the same type of ISA with different providers

This will make it easier to have ISAs of the same type in different places in the same tax year (from April 2024). It could offer Cash ISA savers the chance to go after more competitive rates more easily, or pick and mix easy access and fixed rates.

It also helps protect those who accidentally pay into more than one of the same type of ISA in a single tax year. This is easy to do when you’re paying by Direct Debit. The change removes that risk of breaking the rules.

3 Allowing partial transfers between providers

This will give ISA savers and investors greater flexibility and control (from April 2024). The rules currently force an all-or-nothing approach to current year ISA transfers – you have to transfer your entire ISA of that type from the current tax year, or nothing at all.

The change is expected to mean you'll be in charge of how much you want to transfer, no matter when you made the subscription.

4 No need to reapply for existing ISAs each year

ISA savers and investors are currently required to, in essence, reapply for ISAs they already hold when there's been a gap of one tax year where they’ve not made any subscriptions. Removing this rule should reduce the potential for confusion and cut down on unnecessary red tape.

5 New 18+ age limit for all adult ISAs

This rule only directly impacts Cash ISAs, where the minimum age for opening an account is currently 16 years old. The 18+ rule will mirror other adult ISAs from April 2024. 16 and 17-year olds will still be able to open and save into a Junior ISA.

6 Certain fractional shares will be ISA eligible

This could allow investors who might otherwise have been priced out of certain shares to hold these fractional investments in an ISA.

