How long will my pension last?

It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

The number of people living to 100 in England and Wales has hit a record high. It’s risen from just 110 people to nearly 14,000 over the past 100 years.

A 66-year-old male (State Pension age today) is now expected to live until 85, and a female to 87.

As a nation, we’re living longer and healthier lives and this means it’s getting more and more likely that your pension could need to last 30 years or longer.

For anyone in retirement, it’s essential to be realistic about your life expectancy. It can help you to avoid running out of money later on and get a better steer on what sustainable pension withdrawals look like.

Here’s what you need to consider about how long your pension might need to last for.

This article isn’t personal advice, if you’re not sure what’s right for you, please ask for advice.

Already drawing down your pension?

If you’re already in drawdown, it’s important you have a strategy for taking an income.

You could consider just taking the income generated by your investments (dividends from shares or interest paid from bonds). This is also known as withdrawing the natural income.

This can be more sustainable as your pension has more potential to grow in value and the chance to benefit from any market rises. It also helps to reduce the risk of withdrawing too much too soon.

Remember though, all investments, including the income they produce, can rise and fall in value. Your income won’t be guaranteed and you could get back less than you invest.

If you think taking the natural income won’t give you enough income, you could consider selling your investments to generate cash for your withdrawals. This is known as drawing from capital.

This approach can work well during market rises. But if stock markets fall, you could be forced to sell your investments at lower prices and your pension pot could quickly fall in value. That’s why it’s important to regularly review your investments when in drawdown.

DOWNLOAD OUR GUIDE TO INVESTING IN DRAWDOWN

Managing your pension withdrawals

If you haven’t already taken money from your pension, but plan to take a flexible payment soon (through drawdown or as a lump sum), it can be a good idea to request an illustration. It will show you how your withdrawals could affect how long your pension lasts, and how sustainable they might, or might not, be.

What you do with your pension is an important decision. You should check you're making the right decision for your circumstances and that you understand your options and the risks. The government's free and impartial Pension Wise service can help you. We can also offer you financial advice.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT DRAWDOWN

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT LUMP SUM WITHDRAWALS

A secure income for life

Anyone who doesn’t want to worry about the stock market ups and downs in retirement should consider buying an annuity.

Annuities give you a guaranteed income for the rest of your life. It doesn’t matter how long you live, or what happens in the stock market.

The amount of income you get will depend on the value of your pension, your circumstances and the options you choose. You could also get a higher income by confirming your health and lifestyle details when you apply. Once set up, an annuity can’t be changed so it’s important you consider your options carefully.

Even if you’ve decided against a guaranteed income in the past, it’s not a choice for life. You can use some, or all, of the money in your drawdown account to buy an annuity at any time.

If you don’t choose to take an annuity straight away, it’s worth reconsidering your position throughout your retirement.

With every year you get older, and with the impact that could have on your health, it’s likely you’ll qualify for a higher annuity income.

MORE ON ANNUITIES

Editor's choice: our weekly email Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Advert in the press Recommendation from a friend Mobile application HL mention on another website Search Engine / Research Advert on another website HL mention in the media Existing client Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.