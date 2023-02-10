Is there ever a bad time to invest in the stock market?

Uncertainty and unprecedented are the words I’d choose to describe the last ten years.

We’ve had Brexit, a global pandemic, conflict in Ukraine and the biggest cost-of-living squeeze in a generation. With this, we’ve seen economies and stock markets wax and wane.

But should investors be worried when markets fall?

Here’s a look at some of the biggest market drops and how long they took to recover.

Past performance isn’t a guide to the future, but there are things we can learn from history to make us better investors today.

This article isn’t personal advice, so if you're not sure if an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice. Unlike the security offered by cash, all investments fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

Invest for the long term – we really mean it

Market drops can be worrying. Seeing the value of investments fall isn’t nice and blaring headlines don’t help. But they don’t last forever.

UK stock market returns

Past performance isn’t a guide to the future. Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, 8/02/23.

You can see the UK stock market has had its fair share of ups and downs. But over the long term, it’s risen.

This shows how important it is to invest for the long term – that’s not a few months, a year. It’s longer. At least five years.

Market drops and comebacks from history

No stock market ‘crash’ has ever been the same, but they do all share one thing in common – the market recovered.

Here are some of the biggest UK stock market falls since 1985 and how long it took to recover.

For these examples, we assumed you’d invested at the highest point before the market started to fall.

Value of UK stock market following drops

Past performance isn’t a guide to future returns. Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, 19/07/2021. Where no figures are shown, data is unavailable.

Following huge drops in 1987, the dotcom bubble and the 2008 financial crisis, things did get better. And it wasn’t too long before the stock market was at a higher level than before.

Even if you invested at the height of the market before any of those drops, you’d be in better shape five years after.

What could be next for stock markets in 2023?

Practical tips for uncertain markets

During times like these, it’s best to focus on the things you can control.

Try to build a portfolio that’s diversified so you always have something working in your favour.

You could also consider investing monthly to help you make the most of market ups and downs.

It can be a lower-risk strategy and helps you benefit from lower prices if markets falls. It can of course work the other way if markets rise. However, by drip feeding into a bumpy market, the average price you pay for your investments should normally end up lower than investing all your money at once.

Whatever you decide, a long-term investment horizon is essential.

Looking for a place to invest your money?

If you need a hand choosing what to invest in, take a look at our new ready-made investments.

You can pick from any of our ready-made all-in-one funds depending on how much risk you want to take. And that’s it. You’ll then just need to check in on it from time to time, to make sure it’s still right for you.

Our experts will manage it and make sure it’s diversified.

Invest by 7 March for £1 launch price.

Start with a lump sum of £100 or a Direct Debit from as little as £25 per month.

Find out more

HL’s ready-made investments are managed by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.

