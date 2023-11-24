Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement pension reforms – what you need to know

This article is more than 6 months old
It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.
The government confirmed the second highest State Pension increase since it was introduced and confirmed a consultation on a revolutionary lifetime pension. Here’s how you could be impacted.
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.
In a groundbreaking move, Jeremy Hunt plans for pension reforms and announced he’ll consult on giving people one pension pot for life. He also put pensioners minds at rest with confirmation on the State Pension triple lock.
These announcements represent a significant step in the right direction, marking a transformative change towards a more positive and secure retirement landscape.
Here’s how these announcements could impact your retirement.
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, ask for financial advice. Pension and tax rules can change, and benefits depend on your circumstances.
In Wednesday’s autumn statement, the chancellor announced a call for evidence on the introduction of a lifetime pension. This visionary pension model could reshape retirement planning and the industry.
A lifetime pension would allow people to have one pension throughout their working life, regardless of how many jobs they might have.
Rather than having a workplace pension automatically chosen by their employer, it would allow people to choose their own pension provider and their employer would have to make contributions into the chosen pension scheme. This could have a transformative effect on people’s retirement planning.
Given that research from the Pensions Policy Institute estimated a pile of 2.8mn lost pension pots, this pension reform could be a gamechanger.
With people frequently moving jobs, a lifetime pension could mean people will be less likely to lose track of their pensions from previous employers. And with just one pension pot, people will have a better view of what they've built up, leading to more informed retirement decisions.
Currently, there’s no date for when a lifetime pension option might come into effect. And it could take a long time due to the complexities and vast amounts of people this would impact.
In the meantime, you could consider transferring any old workplace pensions so that they’re all under one roof. It could help you keep track of your hard-earned pension savings. You’ll have a clearer overview of your overall retirement income, and you’ll only have one account to manage giving you a more well-rounded view.
Before transferring, check for loss of benefits, guarantees or high exit fees.
Transfer pensions to HL and you could get between £100-£3,500 cashback as a thank you. You can use it to top up your investments, put it towards fees or withdraw it to your bank account.
To get this offer, you need to register your interest first and start your transfer by 29 February 2024. Terms apply.
|You transfer
|We give you
|£10,000 - £29,999
|£100
|£30,000 - £59,999
|£250
|£60,000 - £89,999
|£500
|£90,000 - £109,999
|£1,000
|£110,000 - £124,999
|£1,250
|£125,000 - £999,999
|£1,500
|£1,000,000+
|£3,500
Wednesday’s announcement will be greeted with relief by pensioners who’ve been struggling with the rising cost of living. The government has committed to the State Pension triple lock, meaning that State Pension income will rise by 8.5% from April 2024. This will be the second significant increase in a row.
For someone receiving the full new State Pension, their pension income will grow from £203.85 to £221.20 each week. For anyone receiving the full basic State Pension, their income will rise from £156.20 to £169.50 every week.
Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown
Please correct the following errors before you continue:
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.
Article image credit: Leon Neal/Getty images
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:
Following Jeremy Hunt's autumn statement on Wednesday, we look at what proposed changes to ISAs could mean for you.
24 Nov 20235 min read
With a third year of negative returns likely, what went wrong for China and are there still opportunities?
23 Nov 20235 min read
It’s more than half a century since it stopped being legal to pay men more than women for the same job. But the problem is still there. It’s time to stop minding the gap and start closing it.
22 Nov 20234 min read
Here’s what you need to know about Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s 2023 autumn statement.
22 Nov 20233 min read