Category: Markets
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Aarin Chiekrie
    Equity Analyst

    4 August 2023

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

    • Markets are looking for double-digit top-line growth from Entain
    • Can Novo Nordisk keep up with the demand?
    • Persimmon looking to maintain first-quarter sales momentum


    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    07-Aug
    Clarkson Half Year Results
    PageGroup Half Year Results
    08-Aug
    Abrdn Half Year Results
    Barrick Gold Corps* Q2 Results
    Glencore* Half Year Results
    InterContinental Hotels Group Half Year Results
    IWG Half Year Results
    Quilter Half Year Results
    Rotork Half Year Results
    TI Fluid Systems Half Year Results
    09-Aug
    4imprint Group Half Year Results
    Bellway Trading Statement
    Coca Cola HBC Half Year Results
    Flutter Entertainment Half Year Results
    Hill & Smith Half Year Results
    Hiscox Half Year Results
    TP ICAP Group Half Year Results
    TUI* Q3 Results
    Walt Disney* Q3 Results
    10-Aug
    Alibaba* Q1 Results
    Allianz Half Year Results
    Antofagasta Half Year Results
    Derwent London Half Year Results
    Entain* Half Year Results
    Lancashire Holdings Half Year Results
    Network International Holdings Half Year Results
    Novo Nordisk* Q2 Results
    OSB Group Half Year Results
    Persimmon* Half Year Results
    Petrofac* Half Year Results
    Spirax-Sarco Engineering Half Year Results
    TBC Bank Group Q2 Results
    The Watches of Switzerland Group Q1 Trading Statement
    11-Aug
    No FTSE 350 Reporters

    Entain

    Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    Entain had a great start to the year with double-digit revenue growth and record levels of active customers over the first quarter. Markets were a little jumpy when the group announced a quick-fire equity raise to cover acquisition costs back in June, but the valuation has bounced back since. Not least because BetMGM, Entain’s joint US venture, delivered a good set of results at the end of July and told markets it’s on track to achieve the upper end of its full-year guidance.

    In next week's half-year results, the market’s looking for revenue growth of 10.7%, with operating profit growth not far behind. Expect to see retail growth cool, as comparable periods get tougher. But it’s growth in the higher-margin online business we’ll be watching out for, as well as any signs that the consumer’s starting to feel the mounting pressures on disposable income.

    See Entain share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Entain research

    Novo Nordisk

    Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

    At the first-quarter checkpoint, Novo Nordisk was on course to meet its full-year underlying growth targets of 24-30% for sales and 28-34% for operating profit. Demand appears healthy for its diabetes and weight loss treatments but that brings its own challenges. So we’ll be looking to see what action’s been taken to clear manufacturing bottlenecks.

    This quarter’s seen positive data read-outs for the late-stage clinical trial of Novo’s once-weekly insulin treatment icodec, so keep an eye out for any updates on the timeline for potential marketing approvals.

    Novo’s weight-loss products are not without controversy. But with its first major EU market launch now under the belt for anti-obesity injection Wegovy, we’ll also be focussing the outlook for a wider roll-out.

    See the Novo Nordisk share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Novo Nordisk research

    Persimmon

    Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

    Given the difficult trading backdrop, Persimmon’s had a slow start to the year with first-quarter sales rates dropping 37% to 0.62 year-on-year. Despite this, sales rates have picked up since the tail end of 2022, and if this momentum continues throughout 2023, the group expects full-year completions to land toward the top end of its 8,000 to 9,000 guidance.

    Due to the lower sales rates in the first quarter, Persimmon’s pulled back on investing in new land – with holdings down 6% as the group looks to preserve cash. We expect to see this trend continue when Persimmon releases its half-year results next week.

    Build cost inflation remains at 8-9% too, with little sign of easing in the short term. This is squeezing margins and consequently, the market’s expecting operating profit to fall by more than 60% to around £366m this year.

    See the Persimmon share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Persimmon research

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

