Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

Markets are looking for double-digit top-line growth from Entain

Can Novo Nordisk keep up with the demand?

Persimmon looking to maintain first-quarter sales momentum

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

07-Aug Clarkson Half Year Results PageGroup Half Year Results

11-Aug No FTSE 350 Reporters

Entain

Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Entain had a great start to the year with double-digit revenue growth and record levels of active customers over the first quarter. Markets were a little jumpy when the group announced a quick-fire equity raise to cover acquisition costs back in June, but the valuation has bounced back since. Not least because BetMGM, Entain’s joint US venture, delivered a good set of results at the end of July and told markets it’s on track to achieve the upper end of its full-year guidance.

In next week's half-year results, the market’s looking for revenue growth of 10.7%, with operating profit growth not far behind. Expect to see retail growth cool, as comparable periods get tougher. But it’s growth in the higher-margin online business we’ll be watching out for, as well as any signs that the consumer’s starting to feel the mounting pressures on disposable income.

Novo Nordisk

Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

At the first-quarter checkpoint, Novo Nordisk was on course to meet its full-year underlying growth targets of 24-30% for sales and 28-34% for operating profit. Demand appears healthy for its diabetes and weight loss treatments but that brings its own challenges. So we’ll be looking to see what action’s been taken to clear manufacturing bottlenecks.

This quarter’s seen positive data read-outs for the late-stage clinical trial of Novo’s once-weekly insulin treatment icodec, so keep an eye out for any updates on the timeline for potential marketing approvals.

Novo’s weight-loss products are not without controversy. But with its first major EU market launch now under the belt for anti-obesity injection Wegovy, we’ll also be focussing the outlook for a wider roll-out.

Persimmon

Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

Given the difficult trading backdrop, Persimmon’s had a slow start to the year with first-quarter sales rates dropping 37% to 0.62 year-on-year. Despite this, sales rates have picked up since the tail end of 2022, and if this momentum continues throughout 2023, the group expects full-year completions to land toward the top end of its 8,000 to 9,000 guidance.

Due to the lower sales rates in the first quarter, Persimmon’s pulled back on investing in new land – with holdings down 6% as the group looks to preserve cash. We expect to see this trend continue when Persimmon releases its half-year results next week.

Build cost inflation remains at 8-9% too, with little sign of easing in the short term. This is squeezing margins and consequently, the market’s expecting operating profit to fall by more than 60% to around £366m this year.

