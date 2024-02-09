Next week on the stock market

It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

TUI hopes to show consumers are still prioritising travel

Can Natwest put a turbulent year in the rear view mirror?

Heineken's volumes are likely to continue struggling

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week. Read the video transcript Lead investment analyst Sophie Lund-Yates appears on screen to talk through next week's share reporters. Next week we’ll hear from one of our Five Shares to Watch for 2024, beverage giant Coca-Cola. This famous brand has raised the dividend every year for 61 years, which is one of the reasons it caught our attention. Please remember no dividend is ever guaranteed. Next week we’ll find out how trading’s going – last we heard Coke raised its full-year organic revenue growth guidance from 8-9% to 10-11%. We’ll also get an update from travel specialist TUI, where the team will have a close eye on the outlook statement and forward bookings. At such uncertain economic times, we’re wondering how much longer consumers will keep adding holidays to their shopping lists. UK bank NatWest is also in the spotlight. Banks are used as a way to gauge the wider economy, and with that in mind, we’ll have our eyes peeled on so-called impairment charges. This is money set aside in the anticipation of a higher number of people defaulting on their debt. Last quarter, NatWest squirreled away £229m. This video, and the information it refers to, are not personal advice or a reccomendation to invest. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest. If you're not sure an investment is right for you, speak to a financial adviser.

If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our Share Insight email.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

12-Feb No FTSE 350 Reporters

13-Feb Coca-Cola* Q4 Results TUI* Q1 Results

15-Feb Centrica* Full Year Results Relx* Full Year Results

16-Feb SEGRO Full Year Results NatWest* Full Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

TUI - Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

Both customer numbers and prices have been on the rise at TUI, leading to a strong increase in revenue at the full year mark. Next week we’ll get an idea if consumers are still prioritising travel and holidays. The group’s expecting demand to stay robust, with full year revenue anticipated to rise by at least 10% this year.

Last we heard, TUI was 56% sold for winter bookings and we’d like to know where hotel occupancy and flight load-factors (a measure of how full planes are) landed for the season.

We may also get some more information on TUI’s potential plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange. This is being considered in favour of a single listing in Germany, but nothing’s been confirmed.

See the TUI share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to TUI research

NatWest – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Next week’s fourth quarter results will cap off what’s been a turbulent year for NatWest. A string of public governance issues and a disappointing set of third quarter results back in October mean the group’s been trading at a discount to its closest peer, Lloyds. Capital levels are expected to sit in the middle of the targeted range, meaning buybacks could be on the cards. The size, scale and commentary on future distributions will be watched closely - as will developments on loan default rates.

Net interest margins are always worth paying attention to. Consensus is for a dip over the fourth quarter to around 2.83%, with the full year figure expected in line with management’s expectations of “greater than 3%”. Deposit levels will be key, specifically the pace of consumers shifting to longer term accounts. Longer-term (and less profitable) accounts jumped from 11% of deposits up to 15% back in October, investors will be hoping to see any further increase at a much slower pace.

See the NatWest share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to NatWest research

Heineken – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

Back in a third quarter update, we saw Heineken’s revenue reach €8.0bn, up 4.5% on an organic basis. This was driven by near double-digit price hikes which more than offset a 4.2% drop in volumes. All of the group’s major regions saw volumes pull back, except the Americas where Brazil and Mexico bucked the trend.

Next week’s full-year results are likely to paint a similar picture, and we expect to see volumes continue to struggle. An economic slowdown in the Asia Pacific region is really hampering performance, with little sign of improvement in the near term. Full-year guidance for mid-single-digit growth in underlying operating profits remains intact for 2023, but our attention will be on the group’s outlook for the new year. Continuous and steep price hikes are tough for consumers to swallow, even for a sip of their favourite pints.

See the Heineken share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Heineken research

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share Insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL.

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Recommendation from a friend Search Engine / Research Mobile application HL mention on another website Advert on another website HL mention in the media Existing client Advert in the press Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.