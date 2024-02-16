We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Markets
    Next week on the stock market

    What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 19 February 2024.

    Aarin Chiekrie
    Equity Analyst

    Published on 16 February 2024

    This article is more than 6 months old

    It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

    • The outlook for 2024 is in focus for several UK Banks
    • Demand for BAE Systems' products is likely to remain robust
    • AI investment will be in the spotlight at WPP

    ">

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    19-Feb
    Moneysupermarket.com Full Year Results
    20-Feb
    Antofagasta Full Year Results
    Barclays* Full Year Results
    InterContinental Hotels Full Year Results
    Plus500 Full Year Results
    21-Feb
    BAE* Full Year Results
    Glencore* Full Year Results
    HSBC* Full Year Results
    NVIDIA* Full Year Results
    Rio Tinto* Full Year Results
    Tate & Lyle* Q3 Trading Statement
    22-Feb
    Anglo American* Full Year Results
    Genus Half Year Results
    Hargreaves Lansdown Half Year Results
    Hays Half Year Results
    Hikma Pharmaceuticals Full Year Results
    Indivior Full Year Results
    Lloyds* Full Year Results
    ME Group Full Year Results
    Mondi Full Year Results
    Morgan Sindall Full Year Results
    Nestle* Full Year Results
    Pantheon International Half Year Results
    Rolls Royce* Full Year Results
    Safestore Holdings Q1 Trading Statement
    WPP* Preliminary Full Year Results
    23-Feb
    Deutsche Telekom Full Year Results
    Jupiter Fund Management Full Year Results
    Standard Chartered* Full Year Results

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    UK Banks

    Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    Several of the biggest UK banks report fourth-quarter results next week and there are a few main themes running across the sector. Loan default levels and impairment charges will be key for investors. Until now, consumers and corporations have remained relatively resilient to broader economic pressures. The levels of defaults on loans have been staying in line with pre-pandemic levels.

    Net interest margin trends and the outlook for 2024 will be important to watch. We’re hoping to see a slowdown in customers shifting to higher rate and longer-term savings accounts, which would be welcome news for the banks. There could also be some positive news on mortgage lending, where we expect conditions to improve over the year.

    Read here for commentary on the individual banks

    BAE Systems

    Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

    BAE Systems occupies a key space in the defence market. Given the elevated threat environment, we’re expecting to hear that demand for BAE’s products and services has remained strong when the group announces full-year results next week. Markets are expecting full-year revenue to grow 6% to £24.6bn, in line with the group’s prior 5-7% guidance.

    We’ll also be hoping to hear how the group’s $5.55bn acquisition of Ball Aerospace is progressing. The deal should be settled in the first half of the year, and we’re cautiously optimistic that the combination of expertise and technology will be a good fit, although nothing is guaranteed. Despite taking on new debt to fund the acquisition, the balance sheet’s likely to remain in good health. However, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any updates to the group’s shareholder return plans, with the Ball Aerospace deal likely to put some pressure on cash resources in the near to medium term.

    The author holds shares in BAE Systems.

    See the BAE Systems share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to BAE Systems research

    WPP

    Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

    Media and advertising giant WPP expects to post full year net-revenue growth of 0.9%, with operating margins in the region of 15%. That’s at the top end of guidance, and given how recently the update landed, we’re optimistic the group will come good on these plans.

    Market moves are more likely to be governed by WPP’s commentary on AI. The rapid changes in technology present huge opportunity, but also risk to the group. There are plans to invest £250mn a year in data and technology, and we suspect the market would like a bit more detail on exactly how that will be spent.

    More broadly, the group's being stung by lower spending in tech and creaking economic activity in China which affects how much is being spent on marketing, and therefore the amount hitting WPP’s bank account. We’d like some further steer on how the global advertising landscape is shaping up for 2024.

    See the WPP share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to WPP research

