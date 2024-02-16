Next week on the stock market

This article is more than 6 months old
It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.
What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 19 February 2024.
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
|19-Feb
|Moneysupermarket.com
|Full Year Results
|20-Feb
|Antofagasta
|Full Year Results
|Barclays*
|Full Year Results
|InterContinental Hotels
|Full Year Results
|Plus500
|Full Year Results
|21-Feb
|BAE*
|Full Year Results
|Glencore*
|Full Year Results
|HSBC*
|Full Year Results
|NVIDIA*
|Full Year Results
|Rio Tinto*
|Full Year Results
|Tate & Lyle*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|22-Feb
|Anglo American*
|Full Year Results
|Genus
|Half Year Results
|Hargreaves Lansdown
|Half Year Results
|Hays
|Half Year Results
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals
|Full Year Results
|Indivior
|Full Year Results
|Lloyds*
|Full Year Results
|ME Group
|Full Year Results
|Mondi
|Full Year Results
|Morgan Sindall
|Full Year Results
|Nestle*
|Full Year Results
|Pantheon International
|Half Year Results
|Rolls Royce*
|Full Year Results
|Safestore Holdings
|Q1 Trading Statement
|WPP*
|Preliminary Full Year Results
|23-Feb
|Deutsche Telekom
|Full Year Results
|Jupiter Fund Management
|Full Year Results
|Standard Chartered*
|Full Year Results
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
Several of the biggest UK banks report fourth-quarter results next week and there are a few main themes running across the sector. Loan default levels and impairment charges will be key for investors. Until now, consumers and corporations have remained relatively resilient to broader economic pressures. The levels of defaults on loans have been staying in line with pre-pandemic levels.
Net interest margin trends and the outlook for 2024 will be important to watch. We’re hoping to see a slowdown in customers shifting to higher rate and longer-term savings accounts, which would be welcome news for the banks. There could also be some positive news on mortgage lending, where we expect conditions to improve over the year.
Read here for commentary on the individual banks
BAE Systems occupies a key space in the defence market. Given the elevated threat environment, we’re expecting to hear that demand for BAE’s products and services has remained strong when the group announces full-year results next week. Markets are expecting full-year revenue to grow 6% to £24.6bn, in line with the group’s prior 5-7% guidance.
We’ll also be hoping to hear how the group’s $5.55bn acquisition of Ball Aerospace is progressing. The deal should be settled in the first half of the year, and we’re cautiously optimistic that the combination of expertise and technology will be a good fit, although nothing is guaranteed. Despite taking on new debt to fund the acquisition, the balance sheet’s likely to remain in good health. However, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any updates to the group’s shareholder return plans, with the Ball Aerospace deal likely to put some pressure on cash resources in the near to medium term.
The author holds shares in BAE Systems.
See the BAE Systems share price, charts and our latest view
Sign up to BAE Systems research
Media and advertising giant WPP expects to post full year net-revenue growth of 0.9%, with operating margins in the region of 15%. That’s at the top end of guidance, and given how recently the update landed, we’re optimistic the group will come good on these plans.
Market moves are more likely to be governed by WPP’s commentary on AI. The rapid changes in technology present huge opportunity, but also risk to the group. There are plans to invest £250mn a year in data and technology, and we suspect the market would like a bit more detail on exactly how that will be spent.
More broadly, the group's being stung by lower spending in tech and creaking economic activity in China which affects how much is being spent on marketing, and therefore the amount hitting WPP’s bank account. We’d like some further steer on how the global advertising landscape is shaping up for 2024.
See the WPP share price, charts and our latest view
Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.
Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL.
Please correct the following errors before you continue:
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:
Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest and Standard Chartered are all reporting fourth quarter results in the next few weeks. Here’s what investors need to keep an eye on for some of the nation’s biggest banks.
14 Feb 20245 min read
The cost of a moderate retirement is climbing, so the more you can do for your retirement now, the better. Here are five tips to help boost your pension pot.
14 Feb 20243 min read
Budgets before a general election usually come packed with treats for winning over voters. Here are nine things we want to see come up in the 2024 Spring Budget.
13 Feb 20244 min read
We look at three companies that are still going strong after extraordinary beginnings and what we can learn from them.
12 Feb 20246 min read