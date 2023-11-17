Next week on the stock market

It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

Compass Group's 18% revenue growth target is in the spotlight

Will Polar Capital half-year results get a frosty reception?

Another record quarter expected for NVIDIA

If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our Share Insight email.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

*Events on which we will be updating investors

24-Nov No FTSE 350 Reporters

Compass Group – Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

As a catering supplier for large spaces and events (think stadiums, offices and campuses), Compass Group is benefitting from the return to normal life. Full-year organic revenue growth’s expected to rise 18%, with operating profit growth nearing 30%. Any deviation from these goalposts in next week’s results will cause a wobble from the market. We remain optimistic in the outlook but remember there are no guarantees.

We’ll be especially interested to see how demand from offices has been. This is an area of the economy that’s bouncing back in a different and hard-to-map way. There’s potential for the group to reprioritise other areas depending on how this shapes up over the medium term.

Outlook-wise, it will be important to understand how margins are faring. That will rest on how Compass expects companies and large-scale events to be affected by the economy. Outsourcing things like catering is a lever that businesses can pull when the going gets tough to get a better handle on costs.

See the Compass Group share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up for Compass Group research

Polar Capital – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

We’ve already heard that Polar Capital's Assets under Management (AuM) of £19.1bn were broadly flat at the halfway point of the financial year. That should mean that management fees to be reported in next week’s interim results probably haven’t moved much either. But flat can still be complicated. Investors in Polar’s funds withdrew £581m in the first half. It was investment performance that propped up AuM. That bodes well for performance fees in the half just gone.

But we’ll be looking out for a further steer on fund flows which are critical for the long-term health of the business. Polar Capital held its dividend flat at both the halfway and endpoint last year, despite a challenging 12 months. We have some questions as to whether that’s sustainable so will also be keeping an eye out for any update on payments to shareholders.

See the Polar Capital share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up for Polar Capital research

NVIDIA – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

NVIDIA is expecting to break further records when it reports its third-quarter results next week. Market forecasts are looking for the boom in generative AI to drive a near three-fold uplift in sales, almost entirely because of increased Data Centers revenue. At the bottom line, growth is expected to be even faster although there are no guarantees.

We certainly see no shortage of demand for the Company’s high-speed processors which continue to evolve rapidly. But supply chain issues and export restrictions to China could act as brakes on growth so we’ll be looking out for updates on both issues. Investors have seen very strong capital growth in the shares of late, but earnings forecasts have more than kept up meaning the valuation is a little below the long-term average. Given the attention on the stock however, the market is likely to be sensitive to any change in the outlook.

See the NVIDIA share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up for NVIDIA research

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share Insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL.

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... HL mention in the media Existing client Advert in the press Recommendation from a friend Advert on another website Mobile application Search Engine / Research HL mention on another website Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.