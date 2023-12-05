We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Funds
  • A A A

    • The most popular stocks and shares ISA funds in November 2023

    Discover the most popular funds with HL Stocks and Shares ISA investors in November 2023.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Jason Roberts
    Senior Creative Communications Manager

    Published on 5 December 2023

    This article is more than 6 months old

    It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

    It was good and bad news for ISA savers and investors in November’s autumn statement.

    All ISA allowances, including the Stocks & Shares ISA and Cash ISA allowance, will be frozen next year.

    This will be disappointing for the one in four Stocks & Shares ISA investors who used their full £20,000 allowance in the 2020/21 tax year. The allowance was last increased in 2017 and only an increase to £25,500 would’ve kept pace with inflation.

    But there was still reason for cheer ahead of the festive period.

    Jeremy Hunt confirmed ISAs are set for change ahead of their 25th birthday next year. Changes that include the flexibility to pay into the same type of ISAs with different providers and allowing partial transfers between providers so current year subscriptions don’t have to be transferred in full. It also includes removing the need to reapply for existing ISAs each tax year.

    Find out what else happened in the autumn statement 2023

    ISAs have always been one of the most tax-efficient ways to save and invest. These changes will give people more flexibility and remove some of the usual pain points.

    It’s also a great reminder that taxes change, as will you and your family's circumstances. You don't need to wait until the end of the tax year, or next year to see if you could benefit from tax shelters, like an ISA.

    With us, you can choose from a Stocks and Shares ISACash ISALifetime ISA, or Junior ISA for children. And you already have the flexibility to divide your ISA allowance between cash and investments.

    LEARN MORE ABOUT STOCKS AND SHARES ISAS INCLUDING CHARGES

    Where have HL's Stocks and Shares ISA clients invested their money so far this tax year?

    Below we look at the most bought actively managed funds trying to beat the market and tracker funds trying to track the market, by HL's ISA investors in November 2023. This is by number of trades (minus any sales).

    This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration, but isn't personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest.

    You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice. Remember, tax and ISA rules can change, and any benefits depend on your personal circumstances.

    Most bought active funds (number of buys, minus sales) Key Investor Information
    Fundsmith Equity KII
    Rathbone Global Opportunities KII
    Lindsell Train Global Equity KII
    Jupiter India KII
    Baillie Gifford American KII

    Lindsell Train Global Equity has a holding in Hargreaves Lansdown PLC.


    Most bought tracker funds (number of buys, minus sales) Key Investor Information
    Legal & General US Index KII
    Legal & General International Index Trust KII
    UBS S&P 500 KII
    Fidelity Index World KII
    Legal & General Global Technology Index KII

    Regular savings are excluded. Information correct at 4 December 2023.

    How to pick investments for an ISA

    Investing in these funds won't be right for everyone. Only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your own, and there's a specific need for that type of investment within your portfolio. Investors should understand the specific risks and charges of a fund before they invest and be investing for the long term (five years or more).

    It's also important not to put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your money and diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can reduce risk.

    FIND OUT MORE ABOUT DIVERSIFICATION

    If you're looking for inspiration from our investment research team on where to invest your ISA this tax year, explore our latest ISA investment ideas.

    Or you can use our Wealth Shortlist. It's designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. We've put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential.

    If you don't feel comfortable building and maintaining a portfolio, take a look at our ready-made portfolios. These all-in-one portfolio funds let you choose how to balance risk and potential returns from four options. HL’s investment experts will make the day-to-day investment decisions from there.

    All you'll need to do is review your investments every now and then to make sure they still meet your needs and objectives.

    FIND OUT MORE

    HL’s fund ranges are managed by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.

    Open your ISA today in minutes

    It's quick and easy to get started and takes just minutes online.

    Before you apply, please make sure you're happy with our terms and conditions (including Tariff of Charges) and key features. Then all you need is your debit card and national insurance number to hand.

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

