The most popular stocks and shares ISA funds in November 2023

It was good and bad news for ISA savers and investors in November’s autumn statement.

All ISA allowances, including the Stocks & Shares ISA and Cash ISA allowance, will be frozen next year.

This will be disappointing for the one in four Stocks & Shares ISA investors who used their full £20,000 allowance in the 2020/21 tax year. The allowance was last increased in 2017 and only an increase to £25,500 would’ve kept pace with inflation.

But there was still reason for cheer ahead of the festive period.

Jeremy Hunt confirmed ISAs are set for change ahead of their 25th birthday next year. Changes that include the flexibility to pay into the same type of ISAs with different providers and allowing partial transfers between providers so current year subscriptions don’t have to be transferred in full. It also includes removing the need to reapply for existing ISAs each tax year.

ISAs have always been one of the most tax-efficient ways to save and invest. These changes will give people more flexibility and remove some of the usual pain points.

It’s also a great reminder that taxes change, as will you and your family's circumstances. You don't need to wait until the end of the tax year, or next year to see if you could benefit from tax shelters, like an ISA.

With us, you can choose from a Stocks and Shares ISA, Cash ISA, Lifetime ISA, or Junior ISA for children. And you already have the flexibility to divide your ISA allowance between cash and investments.

Where have HL's Stocks and Shares ISA clients invested their money so far this tax year?

Below we look at the most bought actively managed funds trying to beat the market and tracker funds trying to track the market, by HL's ISA investors in November 2023. This is by number of trades (minus any sales).

This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration, but isn't personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest.

You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice. Remember, tax and ISA rules can change, and any benefits depend on your personal circumstances.

Lindsell Train Global Equity has a holding in Hargreaves Lansdown PLC.

Regular savings are excluded. Information correct at 4 December 2023.

How to pick investments for an ISA

Investing in these funds won't be right for everyone. Only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your own, and there's a specific need for that type of investment within your portfolio. Investors should understand the specific risks and charges of a fund before they invest and be investing for the long term (five years or more).

It's also important not to put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your money and diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can reduce risk.

If you're looking for inspiration from our investment research team on where to invest your ISA this tax year, explore our latest ISA investment ideas.

Or you can use our Wealth Shortlist. It's designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. We've put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential.

If you don't feel comfortable building and maintaining a portfolio, take a look at our ready-made portfolios. These all-in-one portfolio funds let you choose how to balance risk and potential returns from four options. HL’s investment experts will make the day-to-day investment decisions from there.

All you'll need to do is review your investments every now and then to make sure they still meet your needs and objectives.

HL’s fund ranges are managed by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.

