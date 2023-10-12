What we want to see in the 2023 autumn statement

The autumn statement is due on Wednesday 22 November.

We’ve already heard some suggestions as to what might be announced, like potentially increasing the ISA allowance.

The right changes could help transform people’s finances, and there are five we’d like to see Jeremy Hunt prioritise.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for your circumstances, ask for financial advice. ISA, pension and tax rules can change, and benefits depend on your circumstances.

1. The right ISA reforms

A rise in the overall ISA allowance is overdue, especially for investors battered by cuts in dividend tax and capital gains tax allowances.

It last increased in 2017, so would need to hit around £25,500 just to keep pace with inflation.

We also want it to be possible for people to be able to pay into as many ISAs of the same type as they like each tax year. But also to make it easier to open, subscribe to, and transfer ISAs.

Other reforms that have been suggested are less welcome.

The fact that it would naturally boost UK investment means there’s no need for a new UK-specific ISA allowance.

Meanwhile, merging the Cash ISA and Stocks and Shares ISA looks straightforward, but could end up meaning more complexity or less choice.

Learn more about ISAs

2. Lifetime ISA changes

We know self-employed people aren’t saving as much for retirement as employed people – and a big part of that is they’re reluctant to tie money up.

The Lifetime ISA (LISA) could be part of the solution.

We want to see the LISA penalty cut from 25% to 20%. It currently not only claws back the government bonus, but also applies a 6.25% penalty on your own investments.

This cut would mean people would only lose the bonus, if they needed to access their money in an emergency.

We also want to see the age that anyone can open a LISA and pay into one rise to 55.

Learn more about LISAs

We know self-employed workers tend to be older on average, and they need to be supported by LISAs too. Our savings and resilience tool shows these changes could help 1.2 million households with a self-employed basic-rate taxpayer.

Lifetime ISA vs Pension – which is best if you're self-employed?

3. Reviewing the triple lock

High inflation and red-hot wage data look set to deliver another bumper State Pension rise next year. However, there’s a suggestion that the government could tinker with the lock again to bring the rise down.

This wouldn’t be the first time it’s manipulated the rules. It begs the question of whether the triple lock is still a sustainable way to boost the State Pension long term.

People need certainty as to how and when they will receive their pension and the time has come for a review into the State Pension and the triple lock’s role.

State Pension set for April boost – how much could you get?

4. Wider pension reform

The Auto-Enrolment Extension Bill will open workplace pensions up to more people and help them save more. But we want employers to be encouraged to contribute more and match extra employee contributions.

Multiple pension pots, a lack of support with retirement income decisions and complex regulatory requirements also all get in the way of pension saving.

We’d like to see the development of lifetime pensions. That way people could put all their employer contributions into their pension pot of choice, to make it easier to keep on top of and make better informed decisions about.

Learn more about pensions

5. Revisiting the advice/guidance boundary

We know that work is ongoing to enable financial companies to offer more help and support to clients, without crossing the boundary from offering general guidance to financial advice.

There have been some sensible proposals, and we’d like to see that accelerate to a concrete conclusion, to help people make more informed decisions, and tackle their biggest financial challenges.

Learn more about financial advice

Editor's choice: our weekly email Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Search Engine / Research Recommendation from a friend Mobile application Advert in the press HL mention in the media HL mention on another website Existing client Advert on another website Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.