Consumer staples share sector review – outlook, risks and key drivers

The consumer staples sector covers companies making and selling the everyday essentials that people buy regardless of what’s happening in the broader economy. This includes a wide range of items like food, drinks, household cleaning products, personal care items, over-the-counter medicines, and even alcohol and tobacco.

Because demand for these products tends to hold up when times are tough, the sector is considered non-cyclical (or defensive). That translates into relatively predictable revenues, profits and cash flows compared to more economically sensitive parts of the market. It also means many consumer staples companies can pay steady, reliable dividends – though these are never guaranteed.

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Key drivers in the consumer staples sector

1 Consumer spending power and inflation

This is arguably the most important driver for the sector. When inflation is high spending power goes down, and consumers often trade down to cheaper alternatives. That can hit volumes and margins for the big, branded players.

On the other hand, when real wages are growing, meaning wages are rising faster than prices, spending power goes up and consumers tend to be less price sensitive. That supports both volumes and the ability of companies to push through price increases without losing customers.

2 Pricing power and brand strength

Consumer staples companies have historically been able to pass cost increases onto consumers, thanks to the essential nature of their products and the strength of their brands. But there are limits. If price increases go too far, consumers tend to switch to cheaper alternatives or simply buy less.

The companies that weather cost pressures tend to be those with the strongest brands, most loyal customer bases, and products that are genuinely differentiated – think Guinness or Gaviscon. Companies without that brand moat are more vulnerable when household budgets get squeezed.

3 Input costs and supply chains

Consumer staples companies rely on a wide range of raw materials – from agricultural commodities like wheat, sugar, cocoa, and palm oil, to packaging materials and energy. Swings in these costs flow directly through to profit margins if companies can't offset them through pricing or efficiency gains.

Global supply chain disruptions, whether from geopolitical tensions, extreme weather, or trade tariffs, can also create bottlenecks and push costs higher. The companies with the most diversified supply chains and best hedging programmes tend to be better insulated.

Consumer staples sector performance

The consumer staples sector has delivered lower returns than the broader market over the last five years.

The underperformance began back in 2023, when inflation surged to double-digit rates, and the prices of input costs like raw materials, energy, and packaging rose, squeezing margins across the sector. Many companies passed some of these costs on to consumers through higher prices, but volume growth suffered as shoppers cut back or switched to cheaper alternatives.

Since then, easing cost pressures and a more stable inflationary backdrop have seen sector performance improve. However, it’s not been able to close the gap, with other corners of the market like tech and artificial intelligence (AI) related growth stocks benefitting more from the strengthening economy in recent years.

Despite this underperformance, the consumer staples sector still trades at a premium to the broader market. That reflects the sector’s defensive qualities, with investors willing to pay more for businesses that can generate relatively stable revenues and cash flows across the economic cycle, which also helps feed into less volatile investment returns.

Key opportunities in the consumer staples sector

1 Emerging market growth

Many of the UK’s largest consumer staples companies generate a significant portion of their revenues in faster-growing emerging markets, like Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Rising populations, a growing middle class and increasing urbanisation in these regions offer a long runway for volume growth that’s hard to find in more mature Western markets. As a result, these emerging markets have become a more important part of the investment case in recent years.

2 Premiumisation and innovation

Across categories from spirits to skincare, there’s been a clear trend of consumers trading up to higher-quality, premium products. This is playing out in everything from Diageo's premium spirits portfolio to Unilever's prestige beauty brands.

Premiumisation tends to boost profit margins because the higher prices mean companies make more money on each item sold. Businesses that can keep coming up with new products and adapt to changing consumer tastes, whether that's healthier options, more sustainable choices, or greater convenience, products that address consumer preferences are best placed to benefit.

3 Cost efficiency and restructuring

After several years of cost inflation, many consumer staples companies are running significant restructuring and cost-saving programmes to protect margins. These range from simplifying product portfolios and streamlining supply chains to investing in automation and using data and AI to manage inventory more efficiently.

When delivered well, these programmes can have an outsized impact on the bottom line in a sector where profit margins are often relatively thin.

Key risks in the Consumer Staples sector

1 Input cost variability

Consumer staples companies are heavily exposed to swings in commodity prices, from cocoa and coffee to packaging and energy costs. While many use hedging strategies to smooth out short-term volatility, prolonged periods of elevated costs can still eat into margins – especially if companies can't fully pass them on to consumers without hurting volumes.

Trade tariffs, fluctuating freight costs and geopolitical disruptions add another layer of uncertainty, making the cost environment harder to forecast.

2 Changing consumer preferences and weight loss drugs

Health-conscious consumers are increasingly reaching for products with fewer calories, less sugar, and cleaner ingredient lists. The rapid rise of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy is accelerating this trend.

Users are typically eating less and shifting their preferences towards protein-rich, lower-calorie options. Forecasts estimate that GLP-1 adoption could reduce food and beverage industry revenues by tens of billions of dollars every year over the next decade.

Consumer preferences are also changing more broadly, with a greater focus on sustainable sourcing of ingredients (e.g. cocoa, dairy, and palm oil) and on more recyclable, lower-plastic packaging. Companies that fail to adapt their product portfolios risk being on the wrong side of a long-term shift in consumer expectations.

3 Regulatory and reputational risk

Consumer staples companies often own some of the world’s best-known brands, making trust one of their most important assets. That also means that reputational damage can have significant consequences. Product recalls, concerns around ingredient sourcing, environmental issues, misleading marketing claims or supply-chain controversies can quickly attract public and regulatory scrutiny.

At the same time, governments continue to tighten rules around areas like tobacco, alcohol, product labelling and environmental disclosures. Compliance often requires additional investment and can limit growth opportunities in certain categories. Companies that fail to meet evolving consumer and regulatory expectations risk damaging their brands, losing customers and facing higher operating costs.

Our view on the consumer staples sector

Overall, we see consumer staples companies as a strong option for investors looking to add some defensive qualities and relatively reliable income to their portfolios. But selectivity still matters, and no shareholder returns are guaranteed.

The sector’s biggest strength is also its limitation. These businesses are built for resilience, not rapid growth. They tend to fare better than the broader market when the economy stutters. However, investors shouldn’t expect the kind of returns that faster-moving sectors can deliver when the economy’s running hot.

Within the sector, we prefer companies with genuinely strong brands, global reach, and a track record of adapting quickly to changing consumer preferences. These tend to be the best placed to protect margins through pricing power, while also tapping into faster-growing emerging markets for volume growth. Those moving towards this model could offer sector-beating returns, though with added execution risk.

Varying input costs and the impact of GLP-1 drugs won’t impact every company equally, so it’s worth looking into how exposed a company is to these risks.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk of the consumer staples sector

The consumer staples sector is medium risk in terms of ESG, with some subsectors – like agriculture, and food and beverages – falling into the high-risk category.

Product governance is an area of concern industry-wide, due to strict quality and safety regulations and incoming environmental regulations. Other risks vary by sub-sector, but resource use, human capital, data privacy and security and community relations tend to impact most companies in this sector either directly or through their supply chains.

For the food and beverage sector, the key ESG test is whether public commitments translate into measurable delivery. Water use, plastics, product safety and marketing are the most visible issues. Like the broader sector, many of the sharper risks sit upstream in commodities like cocoa, dairy, palm oil and sugar.

Best practice means treating these as business resilience issues: improving traceability, supplier standards, packaging design and product innovation in ways that reduce both operational risk and environmental or social harm.

The most severe risks in the tobacco and alcohol sector stem from health, regulatory and litigation risks. For tobacco, next-generation products can change the risk profile but increase scrutiny on youth access, product standards, marketing and waste.

In alcohol, the priority is balancing growth with credible safeguards on responsible drinking, labelling and advertising. Best practice is disciplined governance: strong consumer protection, age-verification and distribution controls, transparent lobbying and tax practices, and clear plans to reduce packaging, water and supply-chain impacts.

Consumer staples companies we provide research on

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.