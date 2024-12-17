Most bought pension funds so far in 2024

With the end of the year fast approaching, many of us are reflecting on our financial resolutions. One goal that consistently rises to the top is getting serious about pension investing.

To help inspire your pension strategy, here’s a look at the most popular funds bought by HL’s Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) and Drawdown clients so far this year.

Where did HL's pension clients put their money in 2024?

The tables below show the most bought actively-managed funds (trying to beat the market) and tracker funds (trying to track the market), by HL's SIPP and Drawdown investors between 1 January 2024 and 12 December 2024. This is by number of trades (minus any sales).

This article has been written to offer some inspiration, but isn’t personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest. It’s been written independently of our investment research team.

Unlike cash, investments will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you put in. You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice.

HL SIPP clients Most bought active funds in March Key Investor Information (KIID) Jupiter India View KIID HL Multi-Index Cautious (Class D) View KIID Rathbone Global Opportunities View KIID HL Multi-Index Moderately Adventurous View KIID HL Adventurous Managed View KIID

Most bought tracker funds in March Key Investor Information (KIID) Legal & General US Index View KIID Legal & General Global Technology Index Trust View KIID Legal & General International Index Trust View KIID Fidelity Index World View KIID UBS S&P 500 Index View KIID

HL Drawdown clients Most bought active funds in March Key Investor Information (KIID) Jupiter India View KIID Artemis Global Income View KIID Artemis High Income View KIID Fidelity Global Dividend View KIID Royal London Sterling Extra Yield Bond View KIID

Most bought tracker funds in March Key Investor Information (KIID) Legal & General Global Technology Index Trust View KIID Fidelity Index World View KIID Legal & General Global 100 Index View KIID Legal & General International Index Trust View KIID UBS S&P 500 Index View KIID Correct as at 13 December, 2024.

Regular monthly investments are excluded. The HL Multi-Index fund range was recently launched. Multi-Index Cautious and Multi-Index Moderately Adventurous are part of the Ready-Made Pension plan, the default pension investment for the HL SIPP. They can also be bought separately.

The Hargreaves Lansdown fund range is managed by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.

How to pick investments for a pension

Investing in funds won't be right for everyone. Only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your own, and there's a specific need for that type of investment within your portfolio. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest and be investing for the long term (five years or more).

It's also important not to put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your money and diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can reduce risk.

If you're looking for inspiration from our investment research team on where to invest your pension this tax year, explore our latest SIPP investment ideas.

Or you can use our Wealth Shortlist. It's designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. We've put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential.

Leave day-to-day investment decisions to the experts

If you’re investing or looking to invest for retirement and want a team of experts to look after the day-to-day investment decisions, consider our Ready-Made Pension Plan.

It’s a simple, low-cost investment solution, designed specifically for the HL SIPP. The plan is managed by experts and aims to grow your money when you’re younger, then lower risk as you get closer to retirement.