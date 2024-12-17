Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Investing insights

Most bought pension funds so far in 2024

Find out which funds were most bought by our Self-Invested Personal Pension and Drawdown investors in 2024 so far.
Woman smiling whilst checking her bank statements and bills.jpg
Written by
Isabel McDougall
Isabel McDougall
Pensions and Retirement Writer
Published Dec 17, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

With the end of the year fast approaching, many of us are reflecting on our financial resolutions. One goal that consistently rises to the top is getting serious about pension investing.

To help inspire your pension strategy, here’s a look at the most popular funds bought by HL’s Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) and Drawdown clients so far this year.

Where did HL's pension clients put their money in 2024?

The tables below show the most bought actively-managed funds (trying to beat the market) and tracker funds (trying to track the market), by HL's SIPP and Drawdown investors between 1 January 2024 and 12 December 2024. This is by number of trades (minus any sales).

This article has been written to offer some inspiration, but isn’t personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest. It’s been written independently of our investment research team.

Unlike cash, investments will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you put in. You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice.

HL SIPP clients

Most bought active funds in March

Key Investor Information (KIID)

Jupiter India

View KIID

HL Multi-Index Cautious (Class D)

View KIID

Rathbone Global Opportunities

View KIID

HL Multi-Index Moderately Adventurous

View KIID

HL Adventurous Managed

View KIID

Most bought tracker funds in March

Key Investor Information (KIID)

Legal & General US Index

View KIID

Legal & General Global Technology Index Trust

View KIID

Legal & General International Index Trust

View KIID

Fidelity Index World

View KIID

UBS S&P 500 Index

View KIID

HL Drawdown clients

Most bought active funds in March

Key Investor Information (KIID)

Jupiter India

View KIID

Artemis Global Income

View KIID

Artemis High Income

View KIID

Fidelity Global Dividend

View KIID

Royal London Sterling Extra Yield Bond

View KIID

Most bought tracker funds in March

Key Investor Information (KIID)

Legal & General Global Technology Index Trust

View KIID

Fidelity Index World

View KIID

Legal & General Global 100 Index

View KIID

Legal & General International Index Trust

View KIID

UBS S&P 500 Index

View KIID

Correct as at 13 December, 2024.

Regular monthly investments are excluded. The HL Multi-Index fund range was recently launched. Multi-Index Cautious and Multi-Index Moderately Adventurous are part of the Ready-Made Pension plan, the default pension investment for the HL SIPP. They can also be bought separately.

The Hargreaves Lansdown fund range is managed by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.

How to pick investments for a pension

Investing in funds won't be right for everyone. Only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your own, and there's a specific need for that type of investment within your portfolio. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest and be investing for the long term (five years or more).

It's also important not to put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your money and diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can reduce risk.

Learn more about diversification

If you're looking for inspiration from our investment research team on where to invest your pension this tax year, explore our latest SIPP investment ideas.

Or you can use our Wealth Shortlist. It's designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. We've put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential.

Leave day-to-day investment decisions to the experts

If you’re investing or looking to invest for retirement and want a team of experts to look after the day-to-day investment decisions, consider our Ready-Made Pension Plan.

It’s a simple, low-cost investment solution, designed specifically for the HL SIPP. The plan is managed by experts and aims to grow your money when you’re younger, then lower risk as you get closer to retirement.

Discover the Ready-Made Pension Plan
Join the UK’s largest direct SIPP provider

  • Shelter up to £60,000 each tax year, free from UK income and capital gains tax. Rules and limits apply.

  • Get up to 45% tax relief on contributions until age 75.

  • Easily change your payments to suit your financial situation.

  • Make a lump sum payment, or start or increase a direct debit from as little as £25.

Remember, you can't usually access money in a pension until you're 55 (rising to 57 in 2028).

Find out more about the HL SIPP
Latest from Investing insights
Weekly newsletter
Sign up for editors choice. The week's top investment stories, free in your inbox every Saturday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Isabel McDougall
Isabel McDougall
Pensions and Retirement Writer

Isabel specialises in all things pensions. She covers a wide range of topics, including the latest pension news and top tips for retirement planning. She joined HL in 2016 where she first developed her pension knowledge and passion for helping investors save towards their future.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 17th December 2024