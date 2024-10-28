Most bought Stocks and Shares ISA funds since Labour came into power

In just a couple of days, on Wednesday 30 October, Chancellor Rachel Reeves will deliver the Autumn Budget.

It will outline the government’s plans for taxes, as well as big decisions around spending on things like health, schools, police and other public services.

It’s the Labour party’s first Budget for 14 years, after it won the General Election from the Conservatives in a landslide victory in July.

HL Stocks and Shares ISA investors have been acting to secure their £20,000 ISA allowance ahead of the Budget, but where have they been investing since the new government came into power?

Here are the most bought funds by HL's Stocks and Shares ISA investors since 4 July 2024.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s best for you, ask for financial advice. Unlike cash, investments and any income from them can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice. Remember, tax and ISA rules can change, and any benefits depend on your personal circumstances.

Where have HL's Stocks and Shares ISA clients put their money since Labour came into power?

The table below shows the most bought actively-managed funds (trying to beat the market) and UK tracker funds (trying to track the stock market) by HL's Stocks and Shares ISA investors since 4 July 2024, the day of the General Election. This is by number of trades (minus any sales).

This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration but isn't personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest.

Most bought active funds Key Investor Information Jupiter India KII HL Adventurous Managed KII HL Moderately Adventurous Managed KII Artemis Global Income KII Jupiter Asian Income KII HL Funds are managed by Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd., part of the Hargreaves Lansdown Group.

Most bought tracker funds Key Investor Information UBS S&P 500 Index KII Legal & General US Index KII Fidelity Index World KII Legal & General Global Technology Index Trust KII Legal & General International Index Trust KII Correct as at 18 October 2024.

How to pick investments for a Stocks and Shares ISA

Investing in funds won't be right for everyone. Only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your own, and there's a specific need for that type of investment within your portfolio. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest and be investing for the long term (five years or more).

If you're looking for inspiration from our investment research team, take a look at our Wealth Shortlist.

It's designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. We've put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential.