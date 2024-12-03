Most bought Stocks and Shares ISA funds since the 2024 Autumn Budget?

On 30 October 2024, the new Labour Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, delivered the Autumn Budget. It was the Labour’s first budget for 14 years, after it won the 2024 General Election from the Conservatives in a landslide victory in July.

One of the measures introduced was an increase in capital gains tax (CGT).

This has made ISAs even more precious. That’s because you don’t pay capital gains or UK income tax on investments held within them.

So which funds have HL Stocks and Shares ISA clients been investing their allowances in following the chancellor’s announcement?

This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration, but isn't personal advice, or a guide on how or where to invest.

If you’re not sure what’s best for you, ask for financial advice. Investments can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

Remember, tax and ISA rules can change, and any benefits depend on your personal circumstances.

Where have HL's Stocks and Shares ISA clients put their money since the Autumn Budget?

The table below shows the most bought actively-managed funds (trying to beat the market) and UK tracker funds (trying to track the stock market) by HL's Stocks and Shares ISA investors since 30 October.

This is by number of trades (minus any sales) without any investments by monthly direct debit.

Investing in these funds won't be right for everyone. Only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your own, and there's a specific need for that type of investment within your portfolio. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest and be investing for the long term (five years or more).

The HL Global Equity Income fund was recently launched. HL funds are managed by Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd., part of the Hargreaves Lansdown Group. The Adventurous and Moderately Adventurous Managed funds form part of our Ready-Made range of investments.

