Most bought Stocks and Shares ISA shares in February 2024

Tech and finance stocks form most of the list of February’s ten most bought Stocks & Shares ISA UK and US shares.

Financial services and telecoms feature in the most bought UK stocks.

Which leads into a timely reminder that ISA season is upon us and it won’t be long until this tax year’s ISA allowance is gone forever. So, make sure you don’t forget about your ISA before the deadline on 5 April.

Market capitalisation T he total number of shares in issue multiplied by the latest share price. This provides the total market value for a company’s listed shares and acts as an indicator for the overall size of the company.

Meanwhile in the US, tech stocks, especially the magnificent seven, make up most of the list. The combined market capitalisation of these companies would make them the second largest stock exchange in the world if they formed their own one.

This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration but isn't personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest.

You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice. Remember, tax and ISA rules can change, and any benefits depend on your personal circumstances. Investments can rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

Where did our ISA clients invest in February 2024?

The table below shows the most bought shares by number of trades (minus any sales) in the largest UK and US companies by our Stocks and Shares ISA investors in February 2024.

Most bought shares February 2024 (number of buys, minus sales)

How to pick investments for an ISA

Investing in an individual company isn’t right for everyone because if that company fails, you could lose your whole investment. If you can’t afford this, investing in a single company might not be right for you. You should make sure you understand the companies you’re investing in and their specific risks and be investing for the long term (five years or more).

It's also important not to put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your money and diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can reduce risk.

If you're looking for inspiration from our investment research team on where to invest your ISA this tax year, explore our latest ISA investment ideas.

Or you can use our Wealth Shortlist.

It's designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. We've put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential.

Leave day-to-day investment decisions to the experts

If you’d rather have a team of experts to look after the day-to-day investment decisions, consider a Ready-Made ISA.

You can choose from four ready-made investments, letting you choose how to balance risk and potential returns.

All you'll need to do is check in on your investment from time to time to make sure it still meets your needs and objectives.

HL Ready-Made Investments are managed by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.