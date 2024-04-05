Next week we’ll hear how trading has been for the first half of Imperial Brands’ financial year. The group’s expecting low single-digit revenue growth over the full year and a mid-single digit uplift in underlying operating profit. But with hopes pinned on a stronger second half, initial numbers could be a little underwhelming. We want to see if full year guidance remains on track.

Imperial’s been offsetting volume declines in cigarettes with price hikes. There’s only so long that can go on for. The market will likely be seeking some reassurance that the pace of volume declines has slowed. The performance from Imperial’s fast growing but relatively small offering in Next Generation Products (vapes etc) will also be in focus. So will any rhetoric around distributions to shareholders, which we see as one of the stock’s key attractions. There can of course be no guarantee of any pay outs to investors.