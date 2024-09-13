Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

State Pension set for triple lock boost – how much can you get?

Pensioners are in line to get a State Pension triple lock boost worth hundreds of pounds. Here’s what you need to know.

Written by
Helen-Morrissey
Helen Morrissey
Head of Retirement Analysis
Published Sep 13, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Pensioners are in line for a £460 a year boost to their State Pension.

This comes after UK labour market data showed average wages, including bonuses, rose by 4% between May-July this year.

It means someone on the full new State Pension will see their income rise from £11,502 to £11,962 per year from next April.

And those on the basic State Pension will also receive the 4% uplift, taking the full amount from £8,814 to £9,167 per year.

Why is the State Pension rising?

The State Pension is uprated every year by whichever is highest of 2.5%, average earnings growth and inflation – this is known as the triple lock.

The most recent figures, covering the May-July period, have been hotly anticipated. That’s because with inflation on a steep downward trajectory in recent months, it’s looked increasingly likely that wage data will be the figure used.

Of course, this is yet to be confirmed for certain. But with inflation currently sitting at 2.2%, it’s highly unlikely to overshoot average wages in the coming months.

Is the State Pension boost enough for pensioners?

The 4% increase is much lower than some of the blockbusting increases we’ve seen in recent years – the most recent increase was a whopping 8.5%.

However, it remains comfortably above inflation and so should, in theory, offer some extra flexibility in stretched pensioner budgets.

There are challenges still facing retirees though.

This likely increase won’t be paid until April and in the meantime lots of pensioners face rising winter fuel bills with the energy price cap rising 10% to £1,717 from October.

Added to this the government has recently announced that winter fuel payments, once given to all pensioners, will now only be given to those on Pension Credit.

This leaves a gap of anywhere between £100 and £300 in pensioner incomes.

Some will manage well without it, while others will undoubtedly struggle unless they can make a successful claim for Pension Credit in the coming months.

Get a State Pension forecast

Could the State Pension become means tested?

The move has also opened the door to speculation that the State Pension could become means tested in a bid to manage costs.

People need certainty of what they’ll receive from the state, and when, in order to make sensible plans for their retirement. Speculation like this risks undermining confidence in the system.

It’s one reason why we need to see the State Pension and the triple lock’s role form part of the government’s pension review. That way pension provision can be assessed in a holistic manner that puts the State Pension on a sustainable footing long term.



Will you need more than the State Pension?

The State Pension is the backbone of people’s retirement income. But for a decent retirement income, it’s important you supplement it with your own retirement savings, whether that’s through a workplace pension or a private pension like a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP).

The latest data from HL’s Savings and Resilience Barometer shows only 38% of households are on track for a moderate retirement income. So, clearly there’s still more to do.

Small actions like upping your pension contributions when you get a pay rise or new job is one way to boost your contributions.

You should also make sure you’re making the most of any contributions your employer is making.

Explore the HL SIPP
Written by
Helen-Morrissey
Helen Morrissey
Head of Retirement Analysis

Helen raises awareness of key retirement issues to help people build their resilience as they move towards their later life.

