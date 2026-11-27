Job Curtis is one of the most experienced UK equity income investors and began managing this investment trust in 1991

The trust aims to provide long-term growth in income and capital by investing mainly in large UK companies

The trust has increased the dividend it has paid to investors for 60 years, an investment trust record

How it fits in a portfolio

City of London Investment Trust aims to provide long-term growth in income and capital by investing mainly in large UK companies. Job Curtis, the trust’s manager, looks for companies that he thinks can generate plenty of cash to pay dividends and are conservatively run. The trust has taken advantage of its structure to pay a dividend that has risen steadily for six decades, using reserves to smooth out ups and downs in its underlying investments. That could make it appealing to investors building an income generating portfolio for the long term – though dividend growth in the future is not guaranteed.

Investors in closed-ended funds should be aware the trust can trade at a discount or premium to its net asset value (NAV).

Manager

Curtis has managed City of London Investment Trust since July 1991, an unusually long tenure. He began his career in 1983 and joined Henderson (now Janus Henderson) in 1992. He is part of the Global Equity Research Team and Janus Henderson, a team of 13 investors that includes other experienced and highly regarded income investors such as Alex Crooke and Ben Lofthouse.

David Smith is deputy manager of the trust. Smith has managed the Henderson High Income Trust since 2013 and the UK part of Bankers Investment Trust since 2017 and has worked with Curtis for a number of years.

The managers are able to draw on Janus Henderson’s bench of internal sector analysts, as well as external research. About 60% of the portfolio is covered by internal analysts, and this is particularly valuable in technical corners of the markets like resources and financial services.

Process

The trust invests in good quality, well-managed companies, which can be bought at a reasonable price and contribute to the trust’s dividend. Curtis believes that companies with sustainable and rising dividends will see their share prices grow over time. He likes larger, stable companies, often having multinational operations, that are robust enough to weather economic storms and still pay dividends. This provides UK investors with exposure to global growth through companies’ overseas revenues.

Although Curtis invests mainly in UK companies, he can invest up to 20% overseas when he finds good opportunities. As of June 2026 (the end of the trust’s financial year), 7% of the trust was invested in companies listed overseas, down from 8% a year earlier.

The managers are very long-term holders of the companies that they own. The team exited just five of the 70-80 companies in the portfolio during the12 months to September 2026 – with two of those companies being acquired (Schroders and Beazley). They added positions in ITV, ICG, Experian and Hargreaves Services.

The trust can borrow money to invest with the intention of increasing returns (known as gearing), but this could magnify losses in a falling market and increases risk. The manager can also use derivatives, which if used can add risk. The level of gearing as of the end of June was 4.7%, lower than the 5.3% level a year earlier. In addition, there may be some investments in smaller companies which, by their nature, can be higher risk and illiquid investments.

Culture

Janus Henderson is a large investment firm with offices all over the world. It was formed in 2017 from the merger of two long-established firms – US-based Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors.

Managers have the flexibility to tap into the wider group’s resources for ideas and insights but also have the freedom to do their own research and form their own views without having a ‘house view’ placed on them.

ESG Integration

Janus Henderson aims to be a responsible steward of investors’ money, and ESG is an important part of this. All fund managers have access to ESG scoring models and customised ESG research, but the firm believes that ESG considerations should go beyond examining numbers. Company site visits, speaking to workers, and questioning company management are just some of the ways that fund managers are expected to actively assess a company’s ESG credentials.

Investment teams across Janus Henderson actively engage with the companies they invest in, and the firm’s longstanding Responsible Investment & Governance team provides centralised support on voting and engagement.

When it comes to voting, Janus Henderson has a Proxy Voting Committee, which is responsible for establishing the firm’s position on major voting issues and creating guidelines overseeing the voting process. The Committee is composed of representatives from various business areas, including portfolio management, corporate governance, and compliance. The firm’s full proxy voting records are published annually, although no rationale is provided. There is more detail on voting and engagement, including case studies, in the firm’s annual Responsibility report

The trust is not run to a sustainable investment mandate.

Cost

The ongoing annual charge over the trust’s financial year to the end of June 2026 was 0.36%, unchanged year-on-year.

Our platform charge of up to 0.35% per year also applies, except in the HL Junior ISA, where no platform fee applies. Both a buy and sell instruction will be subject to HL dealing charges. Find out more about our charges.

Performance

The trust has broadly kept pace with the market since Curtis became manager of the trust in 1991. It has delivered returns of 1,615.3%, compared with 1,624.0% for the FTSE All Share index. Past performance is not a guide to the future.

In the trust’s last financial year, the dividend paid to investors increased by 0.85p to 22.15p per share, a rise of 4% that was fully covered by its revenues. This extends the trust’s record as the investment company that has increased its dividend each year for the longest period – now standing at 60 years. The current dividend yield is 3.87%. Past performance isn’t a guide to the future. Dividends and yields are variable and not guaranteed, nor are they a reliable indicator of future income.

The trust's net asset value (NAV) rose 17.1% in the 12 months to June 2026, with a total share price return of 16.1%. This compares with a return of 21.9% for the FTSE All Share index over the same period, and a 15.1% gain for the AIC UK Equity Income sector.

The trust’s underperformance against a very strong result from the index reflects underweight positions in some large index constituents. The largest detractor in the year was not owning Rolls Royce – which performed well thanks to improving industry trends in civil aviation – and underweight positions in HSBC and AstraZeneca also negatively impacted performance.

At the time of writing, the trust trades at a premium of 2.33%, which compares to a 12-month average discount of 1.57%. All investments and any income they produce can fall as well as rise in value, so investors could get back less than they invest.