Murray Income: April 2026 trust update

Following a strategic review of the trust the fund is now being managed by the Artemis Income team

We have a high level of conviction in the skillset and capabilities of all three experienced co-managers – Adrian Frost, Nick Shenton and Andrew Marsh

The managers invest in cash generative businesses with the potential to grow their earnings, and as a result the dividend they can pay to shareholders, for years to come

How it fits in a portfolio

The managers of Murray Income mainly invest in large UK companies, with some holdings in medium-sized and overseas companies when they find great opportunities. They look for companies they believe will deliver a resilient income, though there are no guarantees.

We view this as a more conventional UK equity income trust that could work well alongside other asset classes in an income focused portfolio. It could also compliment a portfolio focused on growth, where investors who don’t need the income can benefit from the compounding effect of reinvesting it.

Investors in closed-ended funds should be aware the trust can trade at a discount or premium to Net Asset Value (NAV).

Manager

As a result of a strategic review from the board of directors, on the 2 March 2026 the management of the Murray Income Trust has moved from Aberdeen to Artemis. The trust will now be managed by the Artemis Income team.

You can read further details of these changes here.

The Artemis income team is made up by the experienced trio of Adrian Frost, Nick Shenton and Andy Marsh.

Adrian Frost is an industry stalwart and one of the best known UK equity fund managers around. He began his career in 1983 at Deutsche Asset Management and rose up the ranks to become Head of UK Equities. In 2002, he joined Artemis to run the Artemis Income Fund and has been managing it ever since.

Nick Shenton started his career at F&C Asset Management in 2003 working on UK and European equities. In 2007, he moved to Polar Capital to take up a role as a fund manager on a UK long/short equity hedge fund. He joined Artemis in 2012 to work alongside Frost as manager of the Income Fund.

Andy Marsh began his career in accountancy at Ernst & Young in 1997 before working in analyst roles at ING Charterhouse and Merrill Lynch. He moved to Investec Investment Bank in 2005 to take up a role as Head of Equity Sales. In 2006, he moved to Polar Capital to work as a fund manager before joining Frost and Shenton at Artemis in 2018.

The managers have significant investment experience between them and have developed a strong working partnership. They’ve been investing through good times and bad and we think their skillsets make them one of the best teams in the business. We have a high level of conviction in all three managers.

Process

With the trust now under the management of the Artemis Income team, it will adopt the same investment process the managers have followed since Frost became manager of the Artemis Income Fund in 2002.

The managers aim to outperform the FTSE All-Share over the long term, while providing a growing income and a dividend yield above what’s offered by the index. This means the management trio look for businesses they believe can pay a stable and resilient level of income, through the market cycle, regardless of the economic backdrop. Key to this is a company’s ability to generate free cash flow, which is a key area of focus for the team. The managers say there is a ‘competition for capital’ in the portfolio, and only their best ideas make it into the fund. They seek companies with recurring revenues which they believe will still have consumers, profits, and therefore dividends, in the future, regardless of disruption – although nothing is guaranteed.

The managers spend a lot of time assessing company management and think their ability to allocate capital efficiently is vital to making a success of the business. There’s also analysis of the structure of different industries, how value is created within them and which companies have the best competitive position to take advantage.

They aim to have a portfolio of between 45 and 55 companies with diversified cash flows, and therefore a diversified income stream. Most of the trust is invested in larger companies, with 95.3% of its assets currently invested here.

In terms of sectors, as the 31 March, the trust had the most invested in financials at 33.7%, followed by consumer discretionary and consumer staples companies at 20.6% and 14.4% respectively.

This represents a material shift to the trust’s investments under Aberdeen’s management. For example, as at 28 February 2026, financials accounted for just 17.0% of the trust, followed by industrials at 16.1% and healthcare at 13.3%.

Investors should be aware the trust can borrow money to invest with the intention of increasing returns (known as gearing), but this could magnify losses in a falling market and increases risk. The managers are targeting gearing to be between 8–10%, as at 31 March, gearing stood at 7.9%.

ESG Integration

Investment teams across Artemis are encouraged to think for themselves and invest according to their own style, so approaches to Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) integration across the firm vary. Recent meetings with the Artemis teams we back suggest ESG is an important factor.

Artemis has a firm-wide policy to support the aims of international conventions on cluster munitions and antipersonnel mines and therefore the firm will not knowingly invest in companies which produce these weapons. The firm also avoids companies involved in biological/chemical weapons, blinding laser weapons, incendiary weapons, weapons that produce nondetectable fragments, and depleted uranium, as well as companies with a tie to nuclear weapons in countries not included in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Companies that grow or sell cannabis are also avoided.

Artemis votes on all their holdings, unless restricted from doing so, and fund managers engage with firms to develop their understanding, raise issues with management and monitor subsequent developments. The firm provides engagement case studies, and other information about its engagement and voting efforts, in an annual Stewardship report. Artemis also provides a monthly voting summary which includes rationales for votes against management and abstentions. Stewardship activity is carried out in line with the firm’s comprehensive voting and engagement policies.

The managers of this investment trust integrate ESG analysis into their company research. They believe companies with strong ESG practices are more likely to support sustainable long‑term cash flows, while those that lag in ESG standards may see their long‑term cash flows become vulnerable.

Culture

Artemis provides an attractive environment for fund managers, allowing them the freedom to run money how they see fit without imposing a house view on them. It’s also a collegiate atmosphere, with managers supporting and challenging each other. The managers of the fund are partners in the business. We think this structure is a good thing for investors, as the managers and the firm are focused on the long term and can run funds without distractions from short-term shareholder demands. They are rewarded from the profits of the business, based on their long-term fund performance and payment of the profit share can be deferred over several years.

Cost

The ongoing annual charge as at the 31 March 2026 was 0.48%. This is the same level of charges that applied during the financial year to the end of June 2025 under Aberdeen’s management.

Artemis have also waived the annual management fee for the first nine months from when they took over the trust on 2 March 2026. Investors should refer to the latest annual reports and accounts and Key Information Document for details of the risks and charging structure.

We recently made some changes to the amount clients pay to invest with us. Find out more about these changes

The annual charge to hold investment trusts in the HL ISA, SIPP or Fund and Share Account is 0.35% (capped at £150 p.a. in each account) and 0.25% in the HL Lifetime ISA (capped at £45 p.a.). There are no charges from HL to hold investment trusts within the HL Junior ISA. As Investment trusts trade like shares, both a buy and sell instruction will be subject to the HL share dealing charges.

Performance

The trust’s previous manager Charles Luke managed the fund since October 2006 up until the end of February 2026. During this period, the trust’s share price rose 239.60% underperforming the FTSE All Share Index which returned 271.77% and the average UK Equity Income Investment Trust which returned 267.84%. Past performance isn’t a guide to the future.

The Artemis Income team who are now running the trust, have an impressive record of investing in UK companies. Since Frost took over as manager of the Artemis Income fund in 2002, he has significantly outperformed the FTSE All-Share Index. Since the team became a trio in February 2018, they have underperformed the FTSE All-Share Index. Over this period, they have delivered returns of 75.27%* compared to 82.70% of the index.

The new managers have also committed to raising the annual dividend every year to uphold their AIC Dividend Hero status. The trust has increased the annual dividend for 52 years which is one of the longest records of any UK equity income investment trust.

Over the last 12 months, the trust share price rose 11.89% which was behind the FTSE All Share index return of 21.54% and the average UK Equity Income Investment Trust return of 16.33% The trust’s net asset value (NAV) also rose 9.03% over this time period. Of course, much of this performance is associated with the old manager Charles Luke.

Our analysis suggests that the trust’s investment in healthcare company Convatec Group was the largest detractor from performance. Investments in data companies RELX and Experian also weighed on returns. By contrast, holdings in several technology companies contributed positively to performance, including the overseas investment in Dutch semiconductor firm ASML, as well as Accton Technology and Oxford Instruments.

At the time of writing the trust trades at a discount of 7.39% and has a dividend yield of 4.20%, although remember yields are variable and aren’t a reliable indicator of future income.