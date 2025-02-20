Cameco: full year profits higher on rising Uranium demand

Cameco reported full-year revenue of $3.1bn, up 21%, and underlying cash profit (EBITDA) rose 73% to $1.5bn. Cash Profit benefited from a $0.5bn contribution from the 49% stake in Westinghouse, acquired in late 2023.
Performance was driven by the Uranium segment, which benefited from an 18% higher average realized price - the highest in over a decade under long-term contracts. Uranium production rose 33%, driven by record output at McArthur River/Key Lake, while sales volumes rose 5%.
Net debt improved from $1.3bn at the start of 2024 to $0.7bn by year-end, benefitting from free cash flow of $0.7bn.
An annual dividend of $0.16 per share was and in December, and the board has proposed a plan to increase the dividend by at least $0.04 annually in 2025 and 2026.
2025 guidance points to revenue of $3.3-$3.6bn.
*Currency = Canadian Dollars
The US listing was up 1.6% in pre-market trading.
